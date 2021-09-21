Singapore furniture retailer Scene Shang to close flagship store on Beach Road

Five years since its opening, furniture and home decor retailer Scene Shang has announced the closure of its flagship store. Located in a shophouse on Beach Road, the store will shut its doors on Sep 27.

Responding to questions from CNA Luxury, co-founder Pamela Ting said that the pandemic had affected sales at the outlet.

“At the end of 2020, we had plans to move to a bigger space, to consolidate our warehouse, office and retail showroom when the leases for all our units end in 2022. Like many other businesses, Phase 2 Heightened Alert caused sales to be affected and we realised that the customers that came into our store were directed from online,” said Ting.

“The city centre rent proved to be hurting us in this case as [the number of] tourists and even local shoppers had reduced drastically. That was when we decided to speak to our landlords to allow us to terminate our leases earlier so that we could reduce our overheads to help the business thrive. Most of our landlords were very understanding and made arrangements to facilitate this,” she continued.