In Singapore, second-hand watch prices are increasing exponentially. Why?

Old is gold now in the luxury space. And we’re not even talking about museum-worthy jewellery pieces or rare vintage handbags. Even a pre-loved jacket from last season will find new life on the secondary market. According to the 2021 Luxury Resale Report released in August by The RealReal, the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, luxury resale is experiencing record growth, with the site seeing six million new members since the end of June 2020.

Sustainability and a growing distaste for fast fashion are the main drivers for this trend, but such noble motivations go right out the window when it comes to the resale of luxury timepieces. All that matters to players in this space is just how much you can flip these tickers for, because pre-owned watch prices aren’t just going up almost daily, but exponentially. Rolex’s recommended retail price for its 40mm steel Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 116500LN is S$18,140, but over on global luxury watch marketplace Chrono24, a used version of that model is going for a minimum of S$52,000. What gives?