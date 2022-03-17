What’s the deal with ‘secret’ watches? Why all the mystery?

People from the 19th century were a pretty judgmental lot. Women especially, were subject to a laundry list of patently ridiculous rules of etiquette, from having to walk slowly in public to never speaking of art or music to someone who was uninformed of either.

But there is one no-no that we in the 21st century might still be able to agree on – and that is to avoid checking the time while enjoying the company of others. Since wearing a timepiece to a gathering was far more gauche then than it is now, watchmakers and jewellers came up with a charming solution: Secret watches.

Tiny dials were cleverly hidden within generously bejewelled necklaces, bracelets, brooches, and rings, and could be revealed by the wearer via a disguised mechanism that would pop open an embellished covering. These glittering remnants of history have made the transition into the present day quite effortlessly, often appearing (or not!) in high jewellery collections.

The secret watches capable of exciting today’s beau monde boast poetry, timelessness and technical complexity, and Van Cleef & Arpels is one of a handful of jewellers that has mastered all three.

