4 reasons why Sentosa Cove is making a comeback in 2021

When we think “Sentosa Cove”, we think of an ultra-wealthy enclave. It’s the only place where well-heeled foreigners who aren’t Permanent Residents can buy landed property in Singapore. And if you’re local, the prestige of having a Sentosa Cove address as a second "holiday" home (after getting a Good Class Bungalow, of course) is a sign of having ‘made it’.

After a period of disinterest and speculation that Sentosa Cove properties are past their prime, the appetite for these luxury properties seems to have returned. This time, it’s likely that the pandemic is fuelling demand.

The growing desire for Sentosa Cove bungalows and properties reached new heights in August. Till Aug 16, 2021, there were 103 transactions for 85 condos and 18 landed homes, up 84 per cent from the whole of last year.

So, the question remains: Why are Sentosa Cove properties making a comeback? Here are four reasons that could explain this trend.

DESIRE FOR COMFORTABLE HOMES AWAY FROM CITY CENTRE

Despite the presence of boutique bungalows and other freehold properties available on the Singapore mainland, “investors are drawn to Sentosa because of the resort-like and waterfront lifestyle it offers, which cannot be replicated elsewhere in Singapore," said List Sotheby's International Realty's research director Han Huan Mei.

And that’s just it, isn’t it? After a year-and-a-half of dealing with a raging pandemic, we’re just looking for an escape.

It’s a fact that having to work from home has changed the way we shop for properties. Less importance is placed on living in a prime or central location because we don’t have to travel into the city centre as much as we used to. And with social restrictions in place and leisure travel curbed, we’re spending more time than ever at home.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We’ve all transformed our homes into a space that is as comfortable as possible. For those with means, their juicing of the proverbial lemonade is to turn Sentosa’s white pristine beaches into their backyard.