Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu splashes out US$5 million on sprawling LA mansion
Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu splashes out US$5 million on sprawling LA mansion

The actor's new 4,700 sq ft mansion is located in the famed Hollywood Hills, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an outdoor yard. 

Actor Simu Liu. (Photo: AP)
Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
17 Nov 2021 12:00PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:18PM)
Gone are the days when actor Simu Liu, who recently starred in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, had to work as a stock photo model just to make a quick buck.

After portraying a Marvel superhero, Liu has found success in the entertainment world, with a net worth estimated at US$19 million (S$25.8 million), according to Yahoo! Finance. How is he spending his newfound riches? By splurging US$5 million on a sprawling pad in LA, of course.

The 4,700 sq ft mansion, located in the famed Hollywood Hills atop LA’s Mount Olympus, was completely rebuilt in 2016 and last sold in 2018 for US$4.7 million.

Liu's new pad is located in the famed Hollywood Hills atop LA’s Mount Olympus. (Photo: Redfin)

It features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, with a garage that can house two cars. The house is done up in a grey and white colour palette with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the living and dining areas.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room area. (Photo: Redfin)
The minimalist colour palette. (Photo: Redfin)

There are two floors, with all but one bedroom located on the ground floor, while the family, dining and living areas are located on the upper level.

The primary bedroom suite has a private sitting area, a balcony and a dressing room, along with an expansive bathroom with dual sinks, rainfall showerhead and built-in tub.

The primary bedroom suite. (Photo: Redfin)

Outside on the yard, there’s a patio with a firepit, swimming pool, an outdoor BBQ area and a grass lawn. Perhaps a space for Liu to practice some of his stunts for upcoming Marvel movies?

The outdoor yard area with swimming pool, firepit and grass lawn. (Photo: Redfin)

Some of Liu’s new neighbours in the Mount Olympus neighbourhood include NBA player Thomas Bryant and actress Jameela Jamil.

Source: CNA/st/ds

