Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu splashes out US$5 million on sprawling LA mansion

Gone are the days when actor Simu Liu, who recently starred in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, had to work as a stock photo model just to make a quick buck.

After portraying a Marvel superhero, Liu has found success in the entertainment world, with a net worth estimated at US$19 million (S$25.8 million), according to Yahoo! Finance. How is he spending his newfound riches? By splurging US$5 million on a sprawling pad in LA, of course.