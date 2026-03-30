A guide to Shanghai’s indie boutiques and concept stores
From fashion boutiques and concept stores to vinyl haunts and sneaker destinations, these Shanghai indie shops offer a more intimate way to discover the city’s creative pulse.
Shanghai’s indie retail scene is thriving, with homegrown labels and emerging designers shaping a distinct fashion and lifestyle identity of their own. Across the city – especially in the French Concession – independent boutiques and concept stores offer a more intimate way to discover contemporary Chinese design, from niche fragrance and directional fashion to carefully curated vinyl and heritage sneakers.
AENTOS
This Shanghai-based fragrance brand builds its scents around botanicals, with an ethos shaped by slow living and emotional well-being. Founded by Sarah Ching and Astrid Chan, Aentos works closely with award-winning French perfumer Maxime Exler, who is based in Shanghai, to create scents with subtlety and intention. Its range includes room sprays, reed diffusers and eau de parfum.
While its products are also available in Xintiandi, the intimate flagship store on Jiaozhou Lu is worth a visit. Although Aentos has never positioned itself explicitly as a sustainable brand, it has received B Corporation certification, reflecting its commitment to social and environmental accountability.
273 Jiaozhou Lu, Jing’an District
MAISON DONGLIANG
Housed in a restored villa, Maison Dongliang is one of China’s earliest multi-brand stores, carrying Chinese designers such as Uma Wang, Shushu/Tong and Lin Junwei alongside international names including Alaia and Dries Van Noten. Set in a three-storey heritage property in the French Concession, the space feels more like a house museum than a conventional boutique.
Its rooms are arranged with homeware, Mad et Len candles and fashion collections, alongside a corner devoted to Jingdezhen ceramics that leads into Qishan Tea House, a tranquil space next to the main building.
168 Wuyi Road, No. 1 Villa, Changning District
LABELHOOD
Labelhood has several stores across Shanghai dedicated to categories including homeware, menswear, womenswear and accessories, as well as a pop-up space for collaborations between local designers and international brands. More than just a retail concept, Labelhood has become an important platform for emerging Chinese designers, giving new creatives commercial visibility.
Its curation is not trend-led. Instead, the stores spotlight new ideas, craftsmanship and a forward-looking vision of fashion made in China. Several Labelhood boutiques are within walking distance of one another, but the flagship store is the best place to start.
184 Fumin Road, Jing’an District
FRUITYSHOP RECORD STORE
Fruityshop is a low-key record store with a strong selection of vinyl spanning secondhand finds, electronic music and new releases by local Chinese artists. The collection is thoughtfully curated, and the space also hosts intimate sessions and artist drop-ins.
Expect a mix of mainstream releases, electronic music and older records across genres from hip hop to jazz. It is well worth a stop for vinyl collectors and DJs looking for fresh inspiration.
617 Changle Road, Xuhui District
COMME MOI
Founded by Chinese supermodel Lu Yan, Comme Moi is a Shanghai label known for clean lines, sculptural silhouettes and a refined balance between structure and softness. Designed for women who value craftsmanship and understated style, the brand has built a following around polished, quietly confident dressing.
Its standalone boutique, designed by Neri&Hu, occupies part of the historic Grosvenor House on a tree-lined street in the French Concession. With its high ceilings and geometric lines, the space feels more like an atelier than a conventional store.
169 Xinle Road, Xuhui District
CULTURE MATTERS
For sneaker enthusiasts, Culture Matters is best known for its homegrown Feiyue and Warrior collections, alongside a broader selection of lifestyle footwear. Both Chinese brands date back to the 1920s and have enjoyed a resurgence in recent decades. Feiyue, in particular, gained renewed visibility after appearing on performers during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The original rubber-soled canvas styles remain appealing for their comfort, durability and accessible price point, and some pairs can also be customised. The store itself is tightly curated, tracing the history of Chinese sneakers through the decades. There are several Culture Matters shops across Shanghai, but this outpost is especially worth visiting for Feiyue.
206 Wulumuqi Zhong Lu, near Wuyuan Lu, Xuhui District