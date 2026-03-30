A guide to Shanghai’s indie boutiques and concept stores

This Shanghai-based fragrance brand builds its scents around botanicals, with an ethos shaped by slow living and emotional well-being. Founded by Sarah Ching and Astrid Chan, Aentos works closely with award-winning French perfumer Maxime Exler, who is based in Shanghai, to create scents with subtlety and intention. Its range includes room sprays, reed diffusers and eau de parfum.

While its products are also available in Xintiandi, the intimate flagship store on Jiaozhou Lu is worth a visit. Although Aentos has never positioned itself explicitly as a sustainable brand, it has received B Corporation certification, reflecting its commitment to social and environmental accountability.

273 Jiaozhou Lu, Jing’an District