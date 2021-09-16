Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Bags, outfits and accessories worn by actress Shin Min-a

Love is in the air in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the latest K-drama currently streaming on Netflix.

In this series, a dentist from Seoul named Yoon Hye-jin moves to the rural seaside town of Gongjin to open her own clinic after an argument with her boss. Hye-jin is played by actress and model Shin Min-a, who is making her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus.

In the romcom, Hye-jin meets Hong Du-sik, played by Kim Sun-ho of Start-Up fame. Du-sik is Gongjin’s handyman, also known as Chief Hong to the residents.

Here at CNA Luxury, we’ve not only fallen in love with the series’ leads and their undeniable chemistry, we’ve also fallen in love with Shin Min-a’s impeccable style as a city girl who loves to shop.

Here’s a breakdown of all the outfits, bags and other accessories we spotted on the character she plays.