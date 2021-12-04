Christmas shopping at Marina Bay Sands? 8 new shops to check out

If you’ve been to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) recently, you may have noticed several new openings along with refreshed stores. Indeed, the shopping mall has introduced an array of new luxury brands and retail concepts for a renewed shopping experience, just in time for festive shopping.

With over 100 brands to choose from, where should you head to first? Here’s what’s new.

HOME AND LIVING

PINEIDER

Recently, MBS expanded its array of brands in the home and living category, perfect if you’re sprucing up your home for the festive season, or looking for gifts for your loved ones.