Christmas shopping at Marina Bay Sands? 8 new shops to check out
Walking around The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands may sometimes feel like navigating through a maze. To sort you out with your Christmas shopping this season, we round up a list of what’s new across fashion, beauty and living.
If you’ve been to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) recently, you may have noticed several new openings along with refreshed stores. Indeed, the shopping mall has introduced an array of new luxury brands and retail concepts for a renewed shopping experience, just in time for festive shopping.
With over 100 brands to choose from, where should you head to first? Here’s what’s new.
HOME AND LIVING
PINEIDER
Recently, MBS expanded its array of brands in the home and living category, perfect if you’re sprucing up your home for the festive season, or looking for gifts for your loved ones.
New to the mall is Pineider, an Italian luxury brand known for its bespoke stationery, writing and leather goods. The store at MBS is Pineider’s first standalone store in Asia. If you’re picking up a gift, you can enjoy an in-store customisation service, such as paper and leather engraving.
Pineider is located at L1-15, Hotel Tower 3
CHRISTOFLE
French luxury goldsmith brand Christofle has also opened its new Singapore flagship store at MBS. Hosting an intimate Christmas gathering? Here, you can pick up beautiful silver objects and tableware, as well as elegant home decoration accessories.
Christofle is located at L1-12, The Shoppes
BEAUTY & FRAGRANCE
LE LABO
In October, New York-based perfume house Le Labo opened its second store in Singapore at MBS. The brand’s core collection includes 17 unisex perfumes and 10 soy-based wax candles. The boutique also offers genderless body formulas and a grooming line.
Le Labo is located at L1-36, The Shoppes
SISLEY
The mall is now also home to Sisley’s first standalone store in Singapore. The French luxury cosmetics and skincare brand offers a suite of personalised facial and hair analysis services.
In addition to Sisley’s renowned phyto-aromatic facial treatments combining traditional massage rituals with aromatherapy, the brand also launched its new Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age Radiance Anti-Dark Spot Serum and Phyto-Teint Nude, an oil-free skincare foundation, in 10 shades.
Sisley is located at L1-35, The Shoppes
FASHION
GUCCI
Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci recently unveiled its newly refreshed flagship store, spanning two floors with a combined footage of 10,555 sq ft. The store showcases a wide selection for both mean and women, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewellery and accessories, as well as Gucci Decor and the recently launched Gucci Lifestyle.
Gucci is located at L1-48, The Shoppes
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Need a new outfit for the Christmas season? Head on over to Salvatore Ferragamo’s redesigned boutique. The shopping experience here has been revitalised with a new look that marries Ferragamo red with walnut finishes, and other refreshing pops of colour in the space. Get in-house styling advice or make use of the home delivery service.
Salvatore Ferragamo is located at B1-19, The Shoppes
COLLECTIBLES
1855 THE BOTTLE SHOP
Got a loved one who’s a wine lover? Wine retailer 1855 The Bottle Shop has opened its ninth outlet in Singapore at MBS. There are over 400 specially curated labels housed here, including wine from both hidden gem boutique estates and globally renowned household names. There are also very rare prestige whiskies from iconic names such as The Macallan.
Exclusive to the MBS outlet are extremely limited production wines such as Magnetic North 2020 from up-and-coming South African boutique winery Alheit, back vintages of renowned labels such as the Burgundy icon Bouchard Pere & Fils Beaune Premier Cru 'Les Greves' Vigne de l'Enfant Jesus 2008, and highly sought-after First Growths, Lafite 1968 and Mouton 1974.
1855 The Bottle Shop is located at L1-30, The Shoppes
ACTION CITY
ActionCity, the largest homegrown retail brand specialising in pop culture art and collectibles, marked its 21st anniversary with the opening of its premium store at MBS in October. To celebrate 20 years of its exclusive partnership with Japan’s Medicom Toy, the store is home to the iconic pop culture collectible art toy, BE@RBRICKs, carrying many limited edition and exclusive pieces that are designed in collaboration with international brands and renowned artists at the store.
ActionCity is located at B2-87, The Shoppes
UPCOMING OPENINGS
As the new year rolls around, ultra-luxe Swedish mattress brand Hastens is slated to mark its opening at the mall. The brand is globally known for its line of mattresses handmade by skilled craftsmen in Koping, Sweden, made from the finest natural materials such as horsehair, cotton, wool and flax. Just how luxurious can a Hastens mattress be? Well, its price tag goes up to US$400,000 (S$547,704) for the Hastens Grand Vividus.
The new year will also usher in the opening of two exciting dining concepts. Roberta’s Pizza, New York’s swanky pizzeria known for its wood oven-cooked signature pizzas, will be making its first foray outside of the US with its new outlet at MBS in early 2022.
Also arriving at the same time is JUMBO Signatures, a brand new concept brought by JUMBO Group, the company best known for its chilli and black pepper crabs. The restaurant will showcase a menu of Chef’s Specials, bestsellers and iconic dishes well-loved by Singaporeans and tourists alike. With an in-house wine connoisseur, guests can look forward to an elevated dining experience at JUMBO.