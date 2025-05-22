8 chic crossbody bags for any occasion

In moments that call for both style and function, the crossbody is the ultimate go-to — it offers hands-free ease while keeping your essentials close.

Be it a larger, boxy bag with jeans and a tee for a cool off-duty look, or pairing it with a sleek, preppy mini and heels for a night out, crossbody bags are the kind of accessories that are ready for any occasion.

From bold statement pieces to timeless classics, here are eight to consider adding to your collection.