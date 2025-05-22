8 chic crossbody bags for any occasion

In moments that call for both style and function, the crossbody is the ultimate go-to — it offers hands-free ease while keeping your essentials close.
Be it a larger, boxy bag with jeans and a tee for a cool off-duty look, or pairing it with a sleek, preppy mini and heels for a night out, crossbody bags are the kind of accessories that are ready for any occasion.
From bold statement pieces to timeless classics, here are eight to consider adding to your collection.
CELINE SMALL LOUISE BUCKET IN RAFFIA & CALFSKIN
For a laid back yet chic look, reach for Celine’s Small Louise Bucket Bag. Toss your sunglasses, phone, wallet and sunscreen in this rustic crossbody for a casual brunch or picnic in the park. The gold finishing also lends the bag a touch of elegance, allowing you to take it on a day in the city as well.
DIOR MEDIUM BOBBY BAG IN LATTE BOX CALFSKIN
The Dior Bobby Bag’s hobo design is understated enough for every day, but the gold accents and signature military-inspired buckle add a touch of sophistication. Roomy enough to hold your phone, two card holders, sunglasses and a lipstick, it is perfect for running errands in the day to an evening out with friends.
CHANEL SMALL BOY HANDBAG IN LIGHT YELLOW
A Chanel Boy Bag will always be a closet staple. Opt for a butter yellow hue, and you have a fun crossbody that’s a cute counter to the brand’s more romantic classics.
HERMES DELLA CAVALLERIA MINI IN GOLD
A lesser-known gem from Hermes, the Della Cavalleria’s curved equestrian-inspired metal clasp undoubtedly takes the limelight. Designed to have a horse saddle-like silhouette, this bag boasts two spacious compartments and central pocket — perfect to throw all your day-time necessities in.
THOM BROWNE MINI HECTOR CROSSBODY BAG IN PEBBLE GRAIN
Leave it to Thom Browne to transform a simple crossbody into a fun statement piece. An homage to the designer’s beloved dachshund muse, the Mini Hector Crossbody is equal parts whimsical and wearable. Crafted in pebble grain leather with a sleek, structured body, this fun bag strikes the perfect balance between playful and posh.
ALAIA LE COEUR BAG
Alaia’s Le Coeur bag transforms the classic romantic motif into a modern, subtly edgy statement. A fun piece to flaunt for a night-out with your best friends.
LOEWE MINI PUZZLE FOLD TOTE IN SHINY CALFSKIN
Any iteration of Loewe’s iconic puzzle bag is always a good idea and the Mini Puzzle Fold Tote is a standout example. Worn on the shoulder, as a crossbody or a hand carry, this roomy bag is perfect to store your phone, keys, wallet, and makeup touch-ups for a day or running errands. With a lightweight geometrical structure designed to fold completely flat, it also makes for a perfect crossbody to travel with.
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN MINI JEWELLED SATCHEL IN SOFT IVORY
The knuckle-duster skull embellishment undeniably makes the Mini Jewelled Satchel stand out, blending edginess with sophistication. Wear it as a crossbody or carry it in your hand using the ring handle to lend a gothic twist to any ensemble.
