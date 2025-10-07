Showmanship returns at Chanel as designer Blazy debuts under a sky of planets

Showmanship returned to Chanel on Monday. At Paris Fashion Week, the brand's new creative director Matthieu Blazy opened the season's most anticipated debut beneath colossal celestial bodies — Saturn with its rings, a full solar system suspended above a jet-black and a mirror-bright runway — staking a claim for theater from the first second.

Reflections doubled the cosmos underfoot as a front-row constellation of stars, including Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton, looked up. By night's end, the room rose in a standing ovation. As Vogue's doyenne Anna Wintour has said, "fashion needs its showmen." Chanel had one again.

HERITAGE HOUSE

Founded in 1910, Chanel reshaped women's wardrobes by replacing corseted silhouettes with ease — jersey, trousers — and later codified a global idea of Parisian chic through the little black dress, pearls and the tweed suit. Under Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s, it became the model for how a heritage house can be both historic and relentlessly modern, its runway spectacles influencing the industry far beyond Paris. That legacy made Blazy's debut more than a change of designer, but a test of how a century-old institution continues to speak to the world.

The show capped a season dense with debuts: Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe and Dario Vitale at Versace.

Yet Chanel's moment felt singular for stakes and scale. By dialing down glitter, dialling up line, restoring theatre and keeping the codes legible, Blazy positioned Chanel not as a museum of symbols but as a platform for them.

OPENING STATEMENT OF ANDROGYNY