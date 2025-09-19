The whisper of wealth: How silent luxury is quietly reshaping Asia’s elite

Muccia Prada once said: “I am naturally attracted by opposites: I love luxury and yet I hate luxury. I struggle between democracy and exclusivity. I hate the idea of everybody wearing Prada.”

If you thought the words of Miuccia Prada whimsical, it would then be tempting to view the silent luxury movement as one end of this cyclical whim. However, this swing may have acquired a semi-permanence than what the luxury sector is used to, which bodes well for some and less so for others.

In an age of 15-second virality and logo-splashed selfies, the affluent people in Asia are rewriting the luxury playbook. They are booking private omakase dinners in Kyoto that ban photography, detoxing in barefoot resorts in Bali with no social media signal, and acquiring tailored itineraries through Bhutan that begin ­­­— not end — with a handwritten invitation.

Welcome to silent luxury — the new language of wealth that whispers where it once roared. And in 2025, nowhere is this shift more evident than in Asia Pacific.