Sincere Fine Watches opens first Jacob & Co boutique in Singapore
The new boutique introduces Jacob & Co’s complete universe here for the first time, spanning radical high complications and high jewellery creations.
In partnership with Sincere Fine Watches
Jacob & Co treats the wrist as a stage for creativity and innovation, where the engines of its timepieces seem to breathe, tourbillons race in orbit, and gemstones are rendered like architectural pieces. For nearly 40 years, the brand has not so much followed tradition as rewired it, transforming fine watchmaking into kinetic storytelling and blurring the line between complication and performance.
This singular universe now has a permanent home here. Sincere Fine Watches has opened Jacob & Co’s first mono-brand boutique at Takashimaya SC, bringing the full spectrum of its creations under one roof. It also introduces the American house’s fine and high jewellery collections to Singapore for the first time, marking Sincere’s shift from watch specialist to curator of a complete luxury world.
Located beside Sincere’s newly refreshed flagship on the second level, the boutique is a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between the two brands and gives collectors a dedicated destination to discover Jacob & Co’s signature works. It reflects a shared ambition to create a space in Singapore where bold engineering, exceptional gem-setting and contemporary culture come together in ways rarely seen in luxury today.
A BRAND DEFINED BY CREATIVE FORCE
Founded by Jacob Arabo in New York City in 1986, Jacob & Co began as a jewellery house before evolving into one of the most unconventional and forward-thinking names in contemporary watchmaking. Arabo’s early work established him as an innovator, with an instinctive feel for form and emotion, creating pieces sought after for their bold silhouettes, inventive mechanisms and dramatic use of gemstones. The brand distinguished itself through a willingness to attempt what other houses have considered impossible or impractical.
What followed was an evolution that pushed the boundaries of traditional horology. Soon, Jacob & Co became known for its kinetic horological sculptures: twin and triple-axis tourbillons, sapphire domes that reveal miniature worlds, rotating celestial complications and mechanical automata inspired by engines, astronomy and architecture. Its watches did more than tell time; they told stories, with each movement becoming a narrative expressed through mechanical ingenuity and visionary design.
This creativity forged a deep connection with global pop culture. Today, Jacob & Co’s timepieces and jewellery are worn by tastemakers and celebrities on the red carpet, in global campaigns and music videos. The house counts Jay-Z, Rihanna, Madonna and Pharrell Williams among its clientele, alongside athletes such as football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis star Alexander Zverev, who are also friends of the brand.
In Asia, Jacob & Co has cultivated enduring relationships with Donnie Yen, Lee Byung-hun and BamBam of GOT7, as well as with G-Dragon through collaborations such as the Astronomia Solar G-Dragon timepiece and Jacob & Co x Peaceminusone pendants. This unique combination of technical daring and cultural influence places Jacob & Co. in a league of its own within the luxury landscape.
A BOUTIQUE THAT REFLECTS A UNIVERSE
Instead of a traditional retail environment, the new Jacob & Co boutique feels like a modern art gallery dedicated to motion and brilliance. The ceiling features Jacob & Co’s signature star motif, executed in high-gloss cladding and illuminated by integrated LED lighting that creates a celestial canopy. Beneath it, diamond-quilted wall panels in pristine matte white create a luminous backdrop for the brand’s creations.
Sculptural black metal accents, mirror-polished surfaces and contrasting textures create an interplay of light that echoes Jacob & Co’s aesthetic codes. A central display tower anchors the boutique, while a curated celebrity wall celebrates the brand’s global influence, from musicians to renowned athletes and prominent actors.
The boutique is designed to encourage discovery. Each display case reveals a different dimension of Jacob & Co’s remarkable world of cosmic complications, kinetic sculptures, vibrant gemstone creations and high jewellery masterpieces. The intimate space captures its unmistakable fusion of drama and refinement, making the boutique the destination for watch and jewellery connoisseurs.
TIMEPIECES THAT CAPTURE THE JACOB & CO SPIRIT
A trio of extraordinary timepieces at the boutique embodies Jacob & Co’s creative and technical values: the Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Red, Astronomia Tourbillon Regulator and The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan. Each represents a distinctive facet of Jacob & Co.’s identity, from high jewellery to cosmic mechanics and storytelling.
The Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights
A haute joaillerie statement that deftly combines feminine strength with mechanical openness, the Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Red brings gemstone extravagance to the wrist in unapologetic fashion. Its 44mm rose gold case is pave-set with hundreds of round diamonds weighing more than 11 carats across the case, crown and buckle. A vivid red mineral crystal dial reveals the openworked JCAM01 manual-winding movement beneath, where angled bridges and anthracite components lend depth and architectural clarity.
The statement piece’s captivating looks belie a technically sophisticated core. The movement’s 46-hour power reserve, slim 5.8mm architecture and delicate leaf hands provide a refined backbone to the jewellery-forward aesthetic. Limited to 101 individually numbered pieces, it encapsulates a design language that turns transparency and colour into pure visual artistry.
The Astronomia Regulator Blue
Jacob & Co’s Astronomia collection has long been defined by its singular aesthetic of rotating platforms, three-dimensional architecture and gravity-defying mechanics. In a world first, the Astronomia Regulator Blue features a 3D rotating movement that completes a full turn in 60 seconds within a regulator display.
Flaunting a 43mm rose gold case fitted with large panes of curved sapphire, the watch offers near-total visibility of the vertical calibre JCAM56 with an astonishing 552 components, the slimmest Astronomia-type movement Jacob & Co has ever created. The entire platform rotates once per minute, making it the fastest in the Astronomia family. One arm holds a double-axis flying tourbillon, while the other two carry domed blue polycarbonate subdials for hours and minutes, kept upright by a differential system despite their constant motion.
Seconds are indicated by a translucent blue ring encircling the movement, which turns counter-clockwise in 60 seconds and is tracked by a long gold hand. The 99-piece limited edition is a vivid example of how Jacob & Co turns mechanical mastery into exhilarating performance art.
The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan
Created in collaboration with Indian cinema legend Salman Khan, The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan introduces a deeply personal narrative into the Jacob & Co universe. The design references a watch gifted to Arabo by his father, a piece that shaped his understanding of time, legacy and ambition. This story resonated with Khan, who envisioned a timepiece that symbolised his own familial values.
The result is a 44mm iteration that features a domed, globe-like dial crafted from blue PVD titanium, engraved with continents and accented by saffron and green subdials inspired by India’s national colours. The dual-time mechanism stands out for its independent adjustment of hours and minutes, making it particularly practical for countries with non-standard time offsets. Meanwhile, the caseback bears a laser-engraved world map and the actor’s name, while his initials also appear discreetly on the lower dial. The timepiece is delivered in a turquoise presentation box that references the actor’s favourite colour and signature turquoise bracelet.
THE DEBUT OF JACOB & CO JEWELLERY IN SINGAPORE
At Jacob & Co, watchmaking and jewellery are not separate disciplines, but two expressions of the same creative force. That approach comes into sharp focus with its fine and high jewellery collections, which are now available alongside its timepieces in Singapore for the first time. This milestone sees Sincere Fine Watches move beyond pure watch retail to showcase Jacob & Co’s dazzling bejewelled creations, pieces that carry the same audacity, precision and meticulous craftsmanship as its watches.
The offerings span bold fine jewellery and intricate high jewellery in sculptural, contemporary forms. Highlights include Rare Touch, a high jewellery collection defined by its fluidity, where delicate gold mesh punctuated with diamonds drapes like a second skin, evoking the softness of finely woven cloth. Leading the fine jewellery line-up is Love Lockdown, which interprets commitment, possession and devotion through handcuff-inspired creations crafted in gold and pave-set with diamonds.
A NEW ERA OF LUXURY
The opening of the Jacob & Co boutique marks an important new chapter in the brand’s presence in Asia and its partnership with Sincere Fine Watches. It offers a dedicated home for its most exceptional creations – mechanical sculptures, gemstone masterpieces and high jewellery innovations – presented within a space designed to heighten the experience of discovery.
More significantly, it reflects a shifting luxury landscape in Singapore, one defined by a growing appetite for expressive, boundary-pushing creativity. As collectors increasingly seek pieces that unite emotion, storytelling, technical ingenuity and aesthetic daring, Jacob & Co is uniquely poised to meet that desire, with its new boutique giving that vision a clear and confident expression.
The Jacob & Co boutique is located at #02-12D Takashimaya SC.