Sincere Fine Watches opens first Jacob & Co boutique in Singapore

Founded by Jacob Arabo in New York City in 1986, Jacob & Co began as a jewellery house before evolving into one of the most unconventional and forward-thinking names in contemporary watchmaking. Arabo’s early work established him as an innovator, with an instinctive feel for form and emotion, creating pieces sought after for their bold silhouettes, inventive mechanisms and dramatic use of gemstones. The brand distinguished itself through a willingness to attempt what other houses have considered impossible or impractical.

What followed was an evolution that pushed the boundaries of traditional horology. Soon, Jacob & Co became known for its kinetic horological sculptures: twin and triple-axis tourbillons, sapphire domes that reveal miniature worlds, rotating celestial complications and mechanical automata inspired by engines, astronomy and architecture. Its watches did more than tell time; they told stories, with each movement becoming a narrative expressed through mechanical ingenuity and visionary design.

This creativity forged a deep connection with global pop culture. Today, Jacob & Co’s timepieces and jewellery are worn by tastemakers and celebrities on the red carpet, in global campaigns and music videos. The house counts Jay-Z, Rihanna, Madonna and Pharrell Williams among its clientele, alongside athletes such as football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis star Alexander Zverev, who are also friends of the brand.

In Asia, Jacob & Co has cultivated enduring relationships with Donnie Yen, Lee Byung-hun and BamBam of GOT7, as well as with G-Dragon through collaborations such as the Astronomia Solar G-Dragon timepiece and Jacob & Co x Peaceminusone pendants. This unique combination of technical daring and cultural influence places Jacob & Co. in a league of its own within the luxury landscape.

A BOUTIQUE THAT REFLECTS A UNIVERSE

Instead of a traditional retail environment, the new Jacob & Co boutique feels like a modern art gallery dedicated to motion and brilliance. The ceiling features Jacob & Co’s signature star motif, executed in high-gloss cladding and illuminated by integrated LED lighting that creates a celestial canopy. Beneath it, diamond-quilted wall panels in pristine matte white create a luminous backdrop for the brand’s creations.