Singapore Airlines' limited-edition mahjong set is back

If you didn’t manage to snag Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) highly coveted batik mahjong set when it was launched in December last year, you now have another chance to do so.

The set is now back in stock on KrisShop, albeit with a brand-new design. This time, while the set retains its batik print theme, it now has a new colour scheme: Emerald green. The previous set was decked in blue.

The tiles also sport a fresh new set of flight-related icons, including runway lights, an aircraft, luggage and international time zones. These replace the classic symbols usually featured on mahjong tiles.