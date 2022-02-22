In Asia, private jets are taking off, with customers preferring larger jets with longer ranges

The world was a different place the last time the Singapore Airshow was staged. It was February 2020 and here in Singapore, we were just catching wind of the emergence of COVID-19, unaware of how the virus would go on to develop into a full-blown pandemic.

Held every two years, the Singapore Airshow is back this year but it’s impossible to ignore the events since, especially with the aviation sector most savagely hit due to country borders around the world staying closed for much of this time.

So it’s good to see things picking up with the announcement of the various Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) starting from September last year, and to also see the return of business jet players the likes of Dassault Aviation, Honda Aircraft Company and Embraer at the Singapore Airshow.