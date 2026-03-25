Singapore furniture brand Castlery is opening its first US store in New York

Singapore furniture brand Castlery will open its first brick-and-mortar store in New York this May, becoming one of the few homegrown companies to establish a permanent retail presence in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

The 3,000 sq ft flagship in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood will be Castlery’s first US store, opening seven years after the company entered the market online in 2019. Today, the US contributes about 70 per cent of its global revenue.

“We have seen strong and consistent growth in the US, so the question was less about if and more about when,” said Declan Ee, co-founder and president of Castlery.

A MEASURED APPROACH TO GLOBAL EXPANSION

Castlery’s New York debut is a rare move for a Singapore-founded, digital-first start-up entering an increasingly crowded global retail landscape – particularly in furniture, where scale, logistics and capital are significant barriers.

Its decision to enter New York was not made lightly. Instead of rushing into a physical store, the company spent years refining its e-commerce operations and preparing for a retail presence that reflects the brand.

“We spent close to two years looking for the right space because we didn't want just a store,” Ee said, adding that the company reviewed more than 200 listings across Manhattan. “We wanted to create an experience that adds something meaningful to what people already know from Castlery online.”