How a three-year-old inspired Singaporean fine jewellery label State Property’s 10th anniversary collection
With global fans like Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift, State Property celebrates a decade of design excellence with a meaningful new jewellery line inspired by their son’s imagination.
What do a railroad, a toadstool and a golden egg have in common? For independent Singaporean fine jewellery label State Property, they are not just whimsical curiosities from a child’s imagination. Instead, these motifs have become the building blocks of a deeply personal 10th anniversary collection in celebration of how far this homegrown brand has come.
Founded by husband-and-wife duo Afzal Imram and Lin Ruiyin in 2015, State Property has spent the past decade redefining independent jewellery design in Singapore. Their signature style blends architectural elegance with emotional depth, merging Afzal’s industrial design background with Lin’s formal training in jewellery design.
Along the way, they became a cult favourite on the global stage with their pieces worn by icons including Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
Besides a boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and an atelier at Armenian Street, the brand is also stocked in about 20 online and physical retailers based in North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, including Dover Street Market London, Moda Operandi and Goop. They also recently took part in a trunk show in luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.
Even as their appeal grows, their latest collection, which is sparked by a bedtime story from their three-year-old son Mika, is their most personal yet, reflecting the brand’s growing confidence in sharing its unique design vision with the world.
Afzal recalled: “He told us about going on a wild cosmic adventure in search of a golden egg, complete with space railroads, mushroom planets and heroic encounters. Many of these were fantastical variations of our daily lives. For example, the cosmic egg was the Kinder Joy treat we had to tell him he could not eat just before bedtime and the toadstool mushrooms came from a children’s encyclopaedia we read at bedtime.”
Mika’s imaginative tale arrived just as the duo were searching for inspiration for a collection to mark State Property’s 10th anniversary — something they hoped would feel truly special. He said: “We realised this story beautifully captured everything we wanted to celebrate: Curiosity, love, family and possibility.”
So, they distilled his whimsical narrative by picking three forms that felt both meaningful and materially compelling. The motifs were chosen as “elements that we felt embodied the wide-eyed wonder he sees the world with but also that we felt we could express elegantly and make desirable jewellery from”.
Indeed, the resulting collection rendered in 18K gold and featuring diamonds and enamel, elevates these forms through State Property’s signature lens of restraint and refinement into finely wrought wearable art.
For example, sculptural egg-shaped huggie earrings feature a deep black enamel core to create a striking contrast to the star-set emerald cut diamond and are designed to sit close to the ear for a visually tactile appearance. A toadstool ring’s dome silhouette finished in a bold red enamel and with brilliant diamonds flush-set across the crown like sparkly spores recall the classic storybook cap of a toadstool. And the geometric harmony of railroad tracks featuring baguette-cut diamonds that sit between gold sleepers, creates an architectural silhouette that translates to elegant statement rings, bangles and earrings.
“We wanted to honour childlike wonder without being literal. So, it was all about careful abstraction, thoughtful material choices and of course, style. Ruiyin is a master at this, and her creative instinct is truly on display here,” said Afzal.
While this collection is rooted in a tender and intimate toddler’s tale, it also marks a milestone in how far State Property has come in carving out its place in a fiercely competitive global industry.
Breaking into the fine jewellery world as an independent label from Singapore came with plenty of hurdles. “We had to carve out space in an industry dominated by legacy maisons and established design capitals. Early on, one of the biggest challenges was overcoming preconceived notions about where fine jewellery should come from,” he recalled.
They were not based in traditional fashion capitals like Paris or New York and they had no industry connections to lean on as neither hailed from traditional jewellery families.
What they did have was drive and a willingness to learn fast. “We had to work our way into the networks in the industry from finding craftsmen who identified with our vision, to understanding how the market worked and learning about everything else that comes with building a fine jewellery business outside of designing the jewellery itself. We are still learning every day,” Afzal said.
Their early designs stood out for their architectural lines, clever interplay of negative space, and a strong sense of wearability that offered an unmistakably modern and effortless aesthetic.
Over time, that design-forward philosophy has earned them a devoted following that spans continents. For example, the duo have met clients who shop not only in Singapore but also buy their pieces halfway across the world at stockists in the United States.
One of the reasons for this loyalty has been the designers’ commitment to creating jewellery that resonates. He said: “Our DNA has always been a balance of structure and softness, intellect and sensuality. What has stayed constant is our approach. We design with intent, not trend and we are always in conversation with culture, history and the human form.”
As they continue expanding their global footprint, the duo are also turning their focus toward building a stronger sense of community in Singapore and beyond, not just among clients, but through collaborations with like-minded artists and brands to extend the brand’s creative language into new spaces. Case in point: They collaborated with Singaporean illustrator duo, Ripple Roots, known for their vibrant paintings featuring bold, colourful brushstrokes, to create three illustrations depicting the world their son had described, offering an insight into this imaginary universe.
Naturally, a few pieces hold particular meaning for the designers themselves. Lin said she is especially fond of the jet-black Toadstool Earrings. “They are a little quirky, a little sculptural and somehow go with everything. They feel special, but not too precious. I can dress them up or down and they always add a touch of confidence to whatever I am wearing,” she said.
Meanwhile, Afzal named the Railroad Diamond Bracelet as his favourite, appreciating how it transforms from an obvious looking — albeit very fancy — train track when laid flat to a sophisticated piece of jewellery on the wrist. “I love that when it is worn, you almost forget that it is a railroad, so the wearer gets to choose if they want to share the story of the piece or not.”
Yet, it is more than precious metals and sparkling stones that defines the human connections their work has fostered. “When we started, success looked like recognition such as getting into the right stores, having press coverage and being seen. But now success is when a piece we made becomes part of someone’s life, when we find out we are the go-to brand for a client’s jewellery needs, or when clients come to us to commemorate deeply personal moments in their lives,” he reflected.
“I think it is a much quieter kind of success, but a deeper one.”