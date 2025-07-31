How a three-year-old inspired Singaporean fine jewellery label State Property’s 10th anniversary collection

What do a railroad, a toadstool and a golden egg have in common? For independent Singaporean fine jewellery label State Property, they are not just whimsical curiosities from a child’s imagination. Instead, these motifs have become the building blocks of a deeply personal 10th anniversary collection in celebration of how far this homegrown brand has come.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Afzal Imram and Lin Ruiyin in 2015, State Property has spent the past decade redefining independent jewellery design in Singapore. Their signature style blends architectural elegance with emotional depth, merging Afzal’s industrial design background with Lin’s formal training in jewellery design.

Along the way, they became a cult favourite on the global stage with their pieces worn by icons including Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Besides a boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and an atelier at Armenian Street, the brand is also stocked in about 20 online and physical retailers based in North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, including Dover Street Market London, Moda Operandi and Goop. They also recently took part in a trunk show in luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.