Lighting up the world: How Singapore’s Gabriel Tan brought new light to Louis Poulsen’s 151-year legacy

Copenhagen-based lighting brand Louis Poulsen’s lamps are found all over the world – in homes, offices, restaurants and hotels. Its PH series, designed by Danish architect Poul Henningsen in 1958, is recognised by its three-shade profile like layered petals that provide glare-free illumination while dispersing a warm glow that does not shine directly into the eyes of people around it.

Another icon is the AJ lamp, designed by Arne Jacobsen initially for the famous SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1957. And then, there is the Panthella floor and table lamp, designed in 1971 by Verner Panton to be both a monolithic sculpture and functional light.

In 1847, founder Ludvig R Poulsen opened a lighting and electrical supplies shop in Copenhagen. His nephew, Louis, joined four years later and went on to work with talented designers to create classic lamps.

One hundred and fifty one years later, Singaporean designer Gabriel Tan has been added to the fold of the brand’s esteemed collaborators. Tan, who has offices in Porto and Singapore, is the founder of Gabriel Tan Studio and co-founder of craft brand Origin Made together with his wife Cherie Er; he is also the creative director of Japanese furniture brand Ariake and has designed for reputed brands such as Herman Miller and B&B Italia (Louis Poulsen has been part of the Flos B&B Italia Group since 2018).

In July 2025, Tan was one of two awardees of the President’s Design Awards’ Designer of the Year prize. He is now also the inaugural Louis Poulsen Designer of the Year 2025, chosen from top designers around the world for his Rumee portable lamp. The award was established by the brand to honour today’s most distinguished modern designers.