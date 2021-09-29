Singaporeans are snapping up larger condos, more landed properties

Against a backdrop of wealth creation in Singapore, luxury home sales in the country has hit a 10-year high in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report released by property firm OrangeTee.

Data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed that private home sales in the Core Central Region (CCR) jumped by almost 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 1,930 transactions in Q2 2021, the strongest quarter since Q4 2010 when 2,014 units were transacted.

New home sales in the CCR also hit an 11-year quarterly high with 813 transactions last quarter, while resales rose to a 12-year high with 1,109 transactions.

In the first three quarters of this year, 339 condominiums were sold with price tags in excess of S$5 million each. Of this number, 74 cost over S$10 million. The priciest luxury sale in terms of price quantum was a 611 sqm sprawling apartment at Les Maisons Nassim, sold for S$39 million in May this year.

On a per square foot (psf) basis, 337 luxury condominiums were sold for S$3,000 psf and 45 were above S$4,000 psf. The most expensive transaction was a 282 sq m resale condominium at Eden along Draycott Park, which changed hands for S$6,024 psf in March.