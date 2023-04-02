The simple architecture of this house in Singapore belies the warm and inviting space that lies within

With two out of three children already in their teens, the owners of this house decided they want a bigger space. They found a house close to town withan interesting architecture that’s nestled into a steep slope. The main entrance is via the higher part of the land and the spaces trace the terrain, ending with a swimming pool in the basement. Unlike typical basements, this one is opened to views of landscaping with plenty of light and wind.

While the bones of the house by TCLA Architects were good, the interior needed some work. A developer had built the house for sale, which is why it lacked a personal touch. For that, the owners looked to Massoneong. Architecturally trained Elisa Massone and Vanessa Ong, (both had worked with prestigious firms across Italy and Singapore respectively) founded the firm. They are experts in creating inviting, hotel-like spaces through the thoughtful employment of material and thoughtful space management.

The simple architecture of this house – white walls, dark windows and metal-pitched roof – belies the warmth that lies within. Take for example the foyer that’s finished in light timber veneer. Between the living and dining areas in the rear is an interesting lounge space, enveloped by a structure with lower ceiling and arched portals.