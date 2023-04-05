House of Greens: This detached house in Singapore is a sanctuary for a family of nature-lovers

“Spatially, we emphasised the landscape to be along the same axial orientation of the larger openings so the double-volume living room has a full view of the pond and lush greenery at the front garden. This pond that traces the living room’s perimeter visually extends the interiors outward. Strips of granite slabs seemingly float above the water alongside large Lotus leaves in the pond while water trickles down the front garden into a bed of pebbles,” Lim described of the picturesque scene.

“The soothing sound of water, waving leaves and stepping stones create a resort-like ambience and cosy arrival for the visitors,” he added. A large frangipani tree frames the side, its green foliage softening the béton brut of the off-form concrete walls.

Working with a landscape designer on the overall design, he took great pains to weave the architecture with the greenery. For example, a long slit window at the base of the living room extends the pretty view of the pond to the side of the house without compromising the inhabitants’ privacy. Feathery Cyprus Papyrus (or paper reed) plants in this water body can be seen from the living room. Along the side of the house, towering Polyalthia Longifolia trees with straight trunks function as a green privacy screen.

On the first storey, the living room, adorned with a cluster of Raymond II chandeliers from Moooi that look like spherical starbursts, opens to a guestroom via sliding doors. This section is designed to be future-proof. In their twilight years, the owners can move downstairs and use this as their bedroom. Currently, it is used as a sitting area. Large sliding doors open the room to the rear patio that is surrounded by lush planting. Part of the wall extends from the living room to block the neighbour from looking into this patio. Small apertures in the roof above this space add natural illumination without letting in heat and glare.