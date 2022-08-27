A heated pool in the basement of this Singapore home serves as the ‘office’ for its owners

Located at one end of an intersection is a house designed by architect Aamer Taher. From the outside, it does not look out of place in the quiet residential estate it is situated in, but step inside and you’ll be enthralled.

At the basement is a swimming pool measuring 11m by 4.5m, which serves as the office for the owners ­– a dive instructor and his swimming instructor wife, who gives classes to babies. The pool is also heated so that the students – especially the babies – are kept warm while having their lessons.

The owner, a former naval and commando diver, runs a successful dive business – he operates two liveaboard diving vessels that take divers out to popular dive spots in the region such as Raja Ampat, Komodo, Sangalaki, Lembeh as well as the Banda and Celebes Seas.

The family used to stay in another house in the same vicinity but they wanted a much bigger pool where they could conduct lessons properly. When the owner acquired the current plot, he looked up Aamer Taher, whom he had taught diving to around 30 years ago when the Singaporean architect was a young practitioner working for a corporate firm.

Taher is now a well-known and respected name and his firm has garnered multiple accolades for its creative designs, such as the house at Siglap Road that has more curves than straight lines and the one at Merryn Road where a spiral staircase hinges outside the building so that the occupants are greeted with a lush greenery view every time they walk up or down.

Every house Taher designs is different – it is always a collaborative effort that addresses the owners’ needs and his design philosophy. “The brief for this house was to incorporate a deep pool and facilities for their classes in the basement,” Taher shared. “That meant that we had to build a new building since the one on site was quite old.”