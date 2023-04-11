An apartment in Singapore with a special room for tea and wine appreciation

It used to be that the idea of a luxurious home would require gilt touches at every turn but many homeowners who are well travelled and educated now defer to a more subtle interpretation of luxury that constitutes quality materials, thoughtful details, contemplative surroundings, bespoke touches and space for their hobbies.

“Luxury is a reflection of a life well-lived. A home is a reflection of one’s life, and it is usually inferable from the owner’s possessions that fill the space. However, we believe that an owner’s personality and tastes only evolve and is enriched with time, and that it’s the appreciation of this on-going story that really defines luxury. Every space in this home forms a part of the story of the client’s life,” said Terence Chan, the founder of Studio Terre that was engaged to design this apartment for a couple in their 30s.

“The couple share an affection for all things relating to tradition, as well as for the fine pleasures of modern day. In particular, the husband has a special fondness for tea and wine appreciation,” Chan elaborated. Formerly based in another country, they moved here to make Singapore their permanent home. The apartment is located within The Marq, a condominium in the heart of town designed by SCDA Architects. This particular 3,000 sq ft apartment came with four rooms and a lofty living room.