This house in Singapore is a tropical oasis filled with plenty of light and greenery

The ‘outside in’ idea is accentuated by the grey brick walls that are used to form the two party walls. They are exposed on the internal walls of the main living areas and the atrium. The rest of the building’s subtle palette of greys and whites becomes a backdrop for these textures and the ample greenery to stand out.

“The house promotes the idea that you can have a very comfortable, liveable space without using air-conditioning. With passive solar design, one can modulate the temperature and environment. This is the best way for sustainable living as air-conditioning is the biggest user of electricity. An alternative solution is the HVLS (high volume, low speed) fans that help improve air circulation,” said Han. Air-conditioning is however provided for times of extremely hot weather, though it is not used on regular days. Another eco-friendly feature is the solar panels on the rooftop.

The staircase, placed at the side of the pond, rises up three storeys along the atrium. Circulating up and down the house, the family members are always privy to a sense of time and place, to the intricate shifts of weather and to familial happenings through the bedroom windows that look into the atrium from across the pond. Planters carefully positioned alongside the staircase landings continue the experience of greenery upward.