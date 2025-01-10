5 cars to check out at the 2025 Singapore Motorshow

If you’ve never heard of Smart, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. The new EV brand, a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and China’s Geely, only launched last year and it’s already fast making waves with its smart cars that look every bit the future of mobility.

They’re powered by a lot of, well, smart technology, and the Smart #5 is the third vehicle in the portfolio. It’s the brand’s first mid-size premium SUV designed for off-roading with outdoor-oriented features like a roof light bar, side ladders and an electric trailer hitch if you opt for the more exclusive Adventurer’s Collection.

Inside the intelligent cockpit, state-of-the-art features include ADAS technologies, as zero gravity seats that recline up to 121 degrees – scientifically and ergonomically designed to help the human body achieve a neutral spinal posture and reduce stress and muscle fatigue – amp up the comfort factor. Kinda like the benefits of the weightlessness that astronauts experience in space, apparently.

You can also adjust all seats to create a king-size, queen-size or single sleeping space in the roomy interior while the entertainment system features a built-in projector paired with a 20-speaker Sennheiser Signature Sound System that synchronises the rhythm of the music with the 256-colour ambient lighting to create the ultimate audio-visual experience during your outdoor adventures. Pretty cool, if you ask us.