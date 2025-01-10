5 cars to check out at the 2025 Singapore Motorshow
From a supercar that ‘dances’ to a smart car designed for the adventurous.
The Singapore Motorshow returns for its 18th edition with the largest line-up of vehicles ever on display at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from now till Sunday (Jan 12).
Shop for the best car deals in town, meet your favourite Mediacorp artists like Shane Pow and Rebecca Lim, and enjoy great family fun and activities.
But first, here are our top five picks from over 160 vehicles to check out.
YANGWANG U9
With high-performance brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and even Porsche routinely conspicuously absent from the exhibition, Yangwang’s U9 is the only, and hence most exciting, real supercar at this year’s show.
Watch the first pure electric supercar from Yangwang, a new high-end brand from China’s BYD, ‘dance’ to music with just one click, thanks to its proprietary BYD DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System that enables the car to lift at individual axes.
Playfulness aside, the car packs a real punch: 1,300 horsepower and 1680Nm torque to propel it up to the century sprint in a mere 2.36 seconds.
It is presently unclear if the U9 will be made available for sale in Singapore so this might be your only time to catch it up close in person.
BYD SEALION 7
Also making a splash is BYD’s Sealion 7. Like the Seal, it flaunts “ocean-inspired” aesthetics; sleek, flowing lines and an aerodynamic fastback profile but in SUV form – a Tesla Model Y challenger, if you will – from the world’s most popular EV maker.
The electric SUV coupe features advanced tech, a range of up to 480km and 0-100 figures of 4.5 seconds. What’s more, if you purchase any BYD car at the show, you could also stand a chance to win a brand new BYD ATTO 3.
SMART #5
If you’ve never heard of Smart, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. The new EV brand, a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and China’s Geely, only launched last year and it’s already fast making waves with its smart cars that look every bit the future of mobility.
They’re powered by a lot of, well, smart technology, and the Smart #5 is the third vehicle in the portfolio. It’s the brand’s first mid-size premium SUV designed for off-roading with outdoor-oriented features like a roof light bar, side ladders and an electric trailer hitch if you opt for the more exclusive Adventurer’s Collection.
Inside the intelligent cockpit, state-of-the-art features include ADAS technologies, as zero gravity seats that recline up to 121 degrees – scientifically and ergonomically designed to help the human body achieve a neutral spinal posture and reduce stress and muscle fatigue – amp up the comfort factor. Kinda like the benefits of the weightlessness that astronauts experience in space, apparently.
You can also adjust all seats to create a king-size, queen-size or single sleeping space in the roomy interior while the entertainment system features a built-in projector paired with a 20-speaker Sennheiser Signature Sound System that synchronises the rhythm of the music with the 256-colour ambient lighting to create the ultimate audio-visual experience during your outdoor adventures. Pretty cool, if you ask us.
AUDI Q6 E-TRON
Spaciousness is the name of the game with the Audi Q6 e-tron, too. There’s plenty of legroom in the all-electric mid-size SUV, especially in the rear, which makes it a great option for those looking for a family car with all the luxury trappings Audi is known for.
Storage space is just as generous, with 526 litres of boot space which goes up to 1,529 litres when the rear seats are laid flat.
The Q6 e-tron is Audi’s first model built on its new Premium Platform Electric architecture and its large 800-volt lithium-ion battery provides up to 625km range and fast charging of up to 255km recharged in just 10 minutes with power output of up to 285 kW (382hp).
Its “softwrap” interior feels effortlessly luxurious, enveloping occupants in a cushy environment made of new-age sustainable materials while a new self-learning voice assistant that recognises more than 800 voice commands is just one in a suite of new, high-tech features designed to enhance your journey on the roads.
BMW X3
The popularity of SUVs continues with the X3 – the fourth-generation of BMW’s best-selling mid-size sports activity vehicle.
It’s available in a variety of petrol powertrain options and trim, up to the range-topping BMW X3 M50 xDrive – the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine ever fitted in an M Performance model with a maximum output of 398 hp.
The new X3 flaunts a stunning interior cockpit where a 14.9” curved display takes centrestage, which is fully integrated for high-resolution video streaming so your passengers can watch movies and TV shows on-the-go, while you focus on the roads, of course.
If you place an order for the X3 (or any BMW or MINI model) at the event, you’ll also get exclusive access to the new Owner’s Lounge on the mezzanine level of the BMW Group’s two-storey booth, debuting for the first time at the Singapore Motorshow. Here, you’ll enjoy a curated menu including champagne and specially crafted cocktails in a hospitality experience like no other as you begin your owner’s journey with BMW. Plus, waffles and bubble tea for all to add to the fun for those who swing by the booth.
Get tickets to the 2025 Singapore Motorshow here.