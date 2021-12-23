The year in property: 2021’s most headline-grabbing private home sales

Despite the pandemic persisting in 2021, no thanks to the Delta and Omicron variants, the property market in Singapore proved to be resilient. Homebuyers and investors were steadily picking up residential properties through the year, some of which were worth eye-watering digits.

Here’s a look at some of the most headline-grabbing sales of the year.

SECRETLAB CO-FOUNDER IAN ANG SPENDS S$51M ON TWO PROPERTIES IN SINGAPORE

To say that 2021 was the year of Good Class Bungalows (GCBs) would clearly be an understatement. It appeared as though tycoons in Singapore were snapping up GCBs left, right and centre. TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi purchased a GCB in Queen Astrid Park for S$86 million, while Chloe Tong, wife of Grab CEO Anthony Tan, purchased a GCB in Bin Tong Park for S$40 million.