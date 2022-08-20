The Raumplan House: An intermediate terrace house in Singapore filled with light and greenery

Typically, houses are designed from the plan with clear stratification of levels. As an alternative, 19th century Austrian architect Adolf Loos conceived of Raumplan (literally translated to “spatial plan”). This theory presents a three-dimensional way of thinking about the design of interiors, arranging rooms around a central staircase core rather than one on top of the other.

He once expounded: “For me, there is no ground floor, first floor, et cetera… Storeys merge and spaces relate to each other. Every space requires a different height: The dining room is surely higher than the pantry, thus the ceilings are set in different levels. To join these spaces in such a way that the rise and fall are not only unobservable but also practical, in this I see what is for others the great secret, although it is for me a great matter of course.”

The design of this intermediate terrace house by Formwerkz Architects is based on Loos’ Raumplan. The result is an intense experience weaving together split-levels, terraces and atriums that works wonderfully well for the family of four living here, garnering it a Merit Award in the recent Singapore Institute of Architects Awards.