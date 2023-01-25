In Singapore, a house tailor-made for a dance teacher and a pianist who loves Scandinavian design

As guests enter the car porch, there is a floor pattern of flamed granite slabs and pebbles that create a pleasant welcome. A platform of planters accompanies the journey up a short flight of steps to the main door. “This softens the edges of the staircase, which was needed as the house was raised to meet the minimum platform level for flood prevention,” shared Wong.

The home features an unusual layout. Instead of the living room, the first space encountered is a multipurpose area with a piano at one end and a full-height mirror at the other. This is where the owner tinkers at his piano daily, and where his wife and daughters practice dance. “The girls use the space for technique work with the portable barre and dance mat. My wife uses it for exercise and her conditioning routine as well,” said the owner.

A courtyard separates this space from a guestroom at the back. Wong shared that the couple intends to live here until they retire, with the guestroom eventually becoming their bedroom in their golden years. Thus, the courtyard is important in enlivening the atmosphere on the first storey. Glass slide-fold doors between the indoor and outdoor spaces ensure a constant view of greenery.