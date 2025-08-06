Celebrating SG60: Special-edition watches, jewellery and other accessories to mark Singapore’s milestone
From a Bvlgari watch to a bespoke Madly Gems ring inspired by Gardens by the Bay, these meaningful keepsakes were created for a historic moment in time.
Singapore’s SG60 birthday is just around the corner, and to mark this significant national milestone, several brands have released special-edition SG60 products. These range from watches and jewellery to fountain pens and other accessories. While some of these creations may not be for sale to the public, their rarity only enhances their collectability, especially as meaningful keepsakes created for a historical moment in time.
Ahead of National Day on Aug 9, we round up some of the best SG60 creations that celebrate Singapore with flair.
AUDEMARS PIGUET CODE 11.59 STARWHEEL SINGAPORE EDITION
Singapore is home to a sophisticated watch collecting community and with the nation marking its 60th birthday, there’s no better time to launch a commemorative timepiece. The Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Starwheel Singapore Edition is a unique, one-of-a-kind timepiece created for a fundraising event happening on Aug 15 benefitting the National Museum of Singapore (NMS).
Crafted in 18k white gold and white ceramic, the watch features a striking red aventurine dial. The finely decorated movement is visible through the sapphire caseback, along with a 22k pink gold oscillating weighted winding rotor cut out with a special 60th anniversary motif. The watch is presented with a black textured rubber-coated strap and comes with an additional denim effect strap with red stitching. The watch will be auctioned off at the fundraising event.
BP DE SILVA HIGH JEWELLERY NECKLACE
Also created specially for NMS’s fundraising event is this exquisite high jewellery necklace by homegrown fifth-generation jeweller BP de Silva. The unique diamond and sapphire piece is inspired by the Art Deco era, anchored by the concept of Guardianship as a tribute to those who have safeguarded Singapore’s cultural heritage. The deep hues of the main sapphire reflect the wisdom of generations past, while the diamonds shimmer like the embers of legacy.
BVLGARI SG60 WORLD TIMER LIMITED EDITION
Bvlgari pays tribute to Singapore’s 60 years of independence with the Octo Roma Worldtimer SG60 Edition. Naturally, the watch draws inspiration from Singapore’s national colours. Encased in sleek stainless steel, it features a matte black dial contrasted by a red lacquered central seconds hand. Encircling it is a matte 24-hour ring, half in black and half in red, indicating day and night hours. The 24 world cities ring includes Singapore in striking red, setting it apart from the rest and reflecting its unique position on the global stage.
The watch is powered by the BVL 257 calibre, a mechanical automatic movement developed in-house by Bvlgari. It comes with two rubber straps in red and black, both fitted with a black DLC-treated steel pin buckle.
CARRIE K SG60 CODE COLLECTION
To celebrate Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee, local jeweller Carrie K has unveiled the SG60 CODE Collection, which draws inspiration from the brand’s “Wearable Wishes” philosophy, where jewellery is designed with meaning and intention.
The highlight of the collection is a modular CODE Pearl necklace that spells out “One” (meant to symbolise unity) in morse code, featuring diamond dots set in red enamel and diamond dashes set in white enamel.
The collection also includes a limited edition of 60 customisable CODE Link bracelets in 14k gold with natural diamonds. Each bracelet features a unique dual-sided design: One side displays the wearer's customised initial in morse code diamond dots and dashes, while the reverse showcases the red dot and white dash in enamel.
DELUGS X VACHERON CONSTANTIN SG60 STRAPS
Homegrown strap specialist Delugs recently marked a significant milestone by collaborating with legendary Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin. The collaboration is a dual celebration – while Singapore celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025, Vacheron Constantin is commemorating its 270th anniversary.
To mark the occasion, Delugs created a pair of special-edition leather straps, available exclusively at Vacheron Constantin’s boutiques in Singapore. The two variants come in Hunter Green Epsom Leather with Gold Baranil accents, or Gold Baranil with Hunter Green Epsom accents. The watch’s buckle end features a red and white accent stitching as a quiet nod to Singapore’s national colours. There are only 60 pieces per variant and each strap is individually numbered and stamped on the underside.
LEE HWA PURPLEGOLD VANDA COLLECTION
Lee Hwa’s PurpleGold collection is dubbed a true Singapore innovation, available exclusively at the local jeweller. So it’s only apt that the collection gets new SG60 additions as a patriotic update.
The orchid motif of the pieces draw inspiration from the Vanda Miss Joaquim, Singapore’s national flower. The petals of the pieces are rendered in PurpleGold, created from 19k solid gold. This is contrasted with white gold and accented with diamonds. There are two versions – a single motif pendant and a double motif necklace.
MADLY GEMS SG60 BESPOKE GARDENS BY THE BAY RING
Nothing showcases your love for your country quite like a ring inspired by one of its landmarks. This Gardens by the Bay ring by local jeweller Madly Gems is a bespoke creation for a private client. It features white and yellow gold, along with sunstone and citrine stones to capture Singapore’s status as a tropical paradise.
The twin golden citrines, totalling 4.7 carats, evoke the soaring Supertrees of Gardens by the Bay, while a 2.6-carat orange sunstone captures the warmth of Singapore’s perpetual sunshine. This statement ring is also a miniature tapestry of the nation’s most iconic landmarks. One side of the band flows like the Singapore River, curling past other symbols of the city – an artistic rendering of the Flower Dome in rows of custom-cut blue topaz pave, the majestic Merlion, the futuristic ArtScience Museum, and a nostalgic junk boat drifting on the water. The other side rises into sculptural Supertrees.
MONTBLANC MEISTERSTUCK DOUE GEOMETRY 60 YEARS SINGAPORE SPECIAL EDITION
This commemorative Montblanc writing instrument is rich in symbolism and craftsmanship. The design features a platinum-coated cap with Montblanc’s iconic white emblem. The cap top is embellished with an orchid pattern inspired by the Vanda Miss Joaquim. The inscribed date, “August 9, 1965”, marks Singapore’s Independence Day.
The forepart of the pen is inscribed with a finely detailed Singapore skyline, showcasing landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer. Meanwhile, the rhodium-coated solid gold nib features an elegant orchid motif. Limited to just 500 pieces, the pen also features a barrel with an engraved three-dimensional hexagon pattern covered by translucent red lacquer.
SHANGHAI TANG SG60 LIMITED COLLECTION “DRIFT & REIGN”
Timed for Singapore’s 60th, Shanghai Tang has collaborated with Chinese Canadian-born artist Na Wei, who is currently based in Singapore, for a limited-edition capsule collection. Known for her emotionally raw, hybrid brushwork, Na Wei seamlessly blends traditional Chinese ink techniques with Western abstraction.
At the heart of the collection is the motif of horsemanship, symbolising rhythm, strength, and grace. Other standout pieces feature reinterpretations of the classic Snakes & Ladders, where iconic Chinese philosophies, such as longevity, duality of power, and fluidity, are expressed through sweeping, gestural designs. The collection includes a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, including polos, T-shirts, and scarves.
SWAROVSKI CRYSTAL MYRIAD MERLION
To commemorate both the Austrian house’s 130th anniversary and SG60, Swarovski has reintroduced the Crystal Myriad Merlion as a homage to the nation’s mythical icon. The Merlion, born from the sea and roaring with the strength of a lion, symbolises Singapore’s rise from its humble beginnings into a mighty city state.
This sought-after collector’s piece features over 15,884 Swarovski Crystals and took 96 hours of meticulous craftsmanship to set by hand. There are just 20 pieces and each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, with its limited-edition number engraved on a small metal plaque.