Celebrating SG60: Special-edition watches, jewellery and other accessories to mark Singapore’s milestone

Singapore’s SG60 birthday is just around the corner, and to mark this significant national milestone, several brands have released special-edition SG60 products. These range from watches and jewellery to fountain pens and other accessories. While some of these creations may not be for sale to the public, their rarity only enhances their collectability, especially as meaningful keepsakes created for a historical moment in time.

Ahead of National Day on Aug 9, we round up some of the best SG60 creations that celebrate Singapore with flair.