Singapore Watch Club collaborates with Cartier to create 18 unique timepieces

The Singapore Watch club was founded on October 31, 2015, by watch collector Tom Chng. It first started out as a small community for a few watch geeks who met on Instagram, growing into a horological community for collectors. It describes itself as a “friendly fraternity of passionate people coming together to share their appreciation of watches”.

Speaking with CNA Luxury, Chng describes the collaboration with Cartier as “surreal”. “We thought of the concept almost two years ago. Back then, it was just a dream. Now it’s a reality, and we have the watches sitting on our wrists,” he said.

Prior to the Cartier collaboration, the club’s first collaborative special edition was with Ulysse Nardin, launched to commemorate its second anniversary. To mark its fourth anniversary, the club collaborated with Hublot. “It’s really an honour, as a watch geek, to have the opportunity to work with brands whose work we’ve been huge fans of all these years,” Chng commented.

Reflecting on SWC’s sixth anniversary, Chng says the club has “really matured so much”. “The friendships that have blossomed from our little community is quite remarkable. We strive to continue to share, inspire, and bring the best of the horological world to our members and audience, in Singapore and abroad.”