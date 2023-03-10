Singapore’s ultra-rich likely to buy watches in 2023, report finds

Ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Singapore continue to indulge in investments of passion, a survey from the latest Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) has found.

The real estate consultancy released its annual Wealth Report on Mar 1. As part of the report, the KFLII tracks the value of 10 luxury collectibles, from watches and wine to classic cars and art.

In Singapore, a majority of 59 per cent of respondents ranked watches as the top investment of passion to be sought after in 2023, Knight Frank said in a press release. This was followed by wine and rare whisky, both with 45 per cent of respondents.

Among these luxury collectibles, Singapore’s UHNWIs are willing to invest the most value for wine, followed by watches and coins.

Nicholas Keong, Head, Private Office, Knight Frank Singapore, said: “Passion for these luxury goods which were originally collected for pure personal enjoyment has now also evolved into investment-grade assets. It speaks of a very innate human desire to savour and enjoy what is rare and precious.”

In Asia Pacific, UHNWIs are also most interested in purchasing watches (48 per cent). This was followed by wine (45 per cent) and jewellery (38 per cent).