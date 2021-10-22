Singaporeans are expressing strong home-buying sentiments, study shows

The study’s overall Sentiment Index – which measures current real estate satisfaction and overall climate, housing affordability, interest rates, perceived government efforts, and property prices – increased to 48 points in H2 2021, up by 5 points from 43 in H1 2021.

This uptick is driven by Singaporeans’ positive outlook on future property prices, a fair perception of home loan interest rates, and a rise in the Property Affordability Rating, a score that measures consumers’ perception of property prices in Singapore today and their ability to afford a property in their current prices and income.

Here are the key findings of the study:

KEY FINDING #1: BUYING SENTIMENT REMAINS STRONG DESPITE RISING HOME PRICES

While 90 per cent of Singaporeans find property prices high, more consider themselves able to afford a property in their current prices and income, up from 60 per cent in H1 2021 to 65 per cent in H2 2021. In fact, 74 per cent of Singaporeans still intend to purchase a home in the future despite rising home prices. Among these, 53 per cent intend to buy a home within the next two years.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Singaporeans are satisfied with the array of good financing options available amid the low interest rate environment. Fifty-one per cent of Singaporeans believe this is the best time to get the most bang for their property buck in the long term, with 83 per cent expecting property prices to increase over the next five years. It is also noteworthy that 1 in 3 Singaporeans (33 per cent) eyeing HDB resale flats are willing to pay Cash Over Valuation (COV) for their preferred property. This willingness is greater amongst older (40 per cent), higher-income earners (40 per cent).