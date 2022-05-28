Home and away: What’s fuelling the rise of Singaporeans investing in property abroad?

From ultra-rare Good Class Bungalows acquired by tycoons and tech entrepreneurs to plush penthouses changing hands amongst foreign investors and first-time buyers trying to get their hands on the best possible deal, property is a perennial hot topic in Singapore.

Even during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there was little slow down when it came to demand for local property. Spurred by pandemic-related lifestyle changes such as the rise of remote working and homeschooling, as well as a greater emphasis on outdoor space, many chose to trade up to a more comfortable property or at least reinvest in their current place through home improvement.

Through effective government policies, Singapore has one of the highest rates of home ownership globally – and the fervour continues. In an attempt to cool the market, the Singapore government introduced an increase in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) in December 2021.