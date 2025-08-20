Tiny but mighty: 7 small watches that make a statement on the wrist

Just like in fashion, trends in the watchmaking world go through cycles. One year, oversized, sporty designs are in; the next moment, colourful, retro pieces dominate the scene.

Chunky watches have ruled the market for years but in recent times, the tide has shifted toward small watches. Several brands are downsizing their case sizes in favour of elegance over excess.

The definition of a small watch can vary according to gender, but even then, some men may have smaller wrists, while some women prefer larger case sizes. In the horological world, however, when the standard size typically hovers around 40mm, a “small’ watch is often categorised as one with a case size of around 35mm or less.

The small watch trend has also contributed to the blurring of traditional boundaries, inspiring more androgynous styles. Women are embracing more rugged, sporty watches that are small enough for their slender wrists, and in turn, men are confidently rocking dainty dress watches, including those adorned with diamonds. Actor Timothee Chalamet marked one of 2025’s most iconic red carpet moments at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival by wearing not one but two Cartier Tank minis on a single wrist. Colman Domingo wore a bejewelled Omega Constellation at the 82nd Golden Globes.

If you are you looking to invest in a small watch, here are seven other timepieces that prove small size doesn’t mean small impact.