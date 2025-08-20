Tiny but mighty: 7 small watches that make a statement on the wrist
In the world of watchmaking, small watches have become big business. Here are seven tiny tickers for your collection.
Just like in fashion, trends in the watchmaking world go through cycles. One year, oversized, sporty designs are in; the next moment, colourful, retro pieces dominate the scene.
Chunky watches have ruled the market for years but in recent times, the tide has shifted toward small watches. Several brands are downsizing their case sizes in favour of elegance over excess.
The definition of a small watch can vary according to gender, but even then, some men may have smaller wrists, while some women prefer larger case sizes. In the horological world, however, when the standard size typically hovers around 40mm, a “small’ watch is often categorised as one with a case size of around 35mm or less.
The small watch trend has also contributed to the blurring of traditional boundaries, inspiring more androgynous styles. Women are embracing more rugged, sporty watches that are small enough for their slender wrists, and in turn, men are confidently rocking dainty dress watches, including those adorned with diamonds. Actor Timothee Chalamet marked one of 2025’s most iconic red carpet moments at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival by wearing not one but two Cartier Tank minis on a single wrist. Colman Domingo wore a bejewelled Omega Constellation at the 82nd Golden Globes.
If you are you looking to invest in a small watch, here are seven other timepieces that prove small size doesn’t mean small impact.
AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK MINI
Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak is a legendary timepiece, first introduced in 1972. It stood out for its various distinctive features – including a large stainless steel case, integrated steel bracelet and octagonal bezel. Numerous variations of the Royal Oak have been introduced over the years, but the most petite of all is the Royal Oak Mini.
With a diameter of just 23mm, the model is a refined miniature of one of the world’s most iconic watches. There are three iterations – yellow, pink and white gold, all with a shimmering frosted gold finish. The diamond-dust effect of the frosted gold is contrasted with polished bezels that outline the individual links of the tapering bracelet, adding to the jewellery aesthetic of the model. The luminous dial features facetted gold-hour markers matching with the colour of the case and filled with luminescent material for optimum visibility in the dark.
The Royal Oak Mini trio watches are powered by the Calibre 2730, a quartz movement with a battery life of seven years. The movement is equipped with a “switch” – by pulling the crown, the wearer can deactivate the battery temporarily.
CARTIER TANK A GUICHETS
The Cartier Tank a Guichets was the talk of the town at Watches & Wonders 2025, and rightfully so. It’s a revival of an unconventional 1928 design – the dial is entirely removed, replaced by a streamlined case that reveals the time only through two apertures, one for the hours at 12 o’clock and a semi-circular one for the minutes at 6 o’clock. The watch gets its name from the French translation of “guichet”, which means “ticket window” or “small window”.
While the Tank a Guichets is a little larger than other small watch models, it sits comfortably on the wrist, measuring at 37.6mm tall and 24.8mm wide. In addition, a thickness of only 6mm gives the watch a more slender profile.
There are three models in yellow gold, rose gold or platinum. The satin-brushed finish of the case, paired with an alligator strap, lends an understated elegance to the watch. The Tank a Guichets is powered by the manual 9755 MC movement, a calibre with jumping hours and dragging minutes, crafted exclusively for this timepiece.
CHANEL PREMIERE RIBBON
First launched in 1987, Chanel’s Premiere watch has since become popular with women, marrying the worlds of horology and jewellery. Unapologetically feminine, it boasts several features of Chanel’s quintessential house codes – from the octagonal case modelled after the stopper of the Chanel No 5 perfume bottle, to the black lacquered dial and the yellow-gold steel bracelet interlaced with leather inspired by the chain strap of the iconic Chanel flap bags.
Inspired by Chanel dress designs, the house first created the first velvet-touch version of the Premiere watch strap in 2019, its soft, ribbon-like texture wrapping gracefully around the wrist. The Chanel Premiere Ribbon watch was introduced in 2023, featuring a steel case set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds that enhances the intense black of the dial. Powered by a quartz movement, the miniature marvel measures just 19.7mm by 15.2mm, giving the watch a delicate yet striking presence.
CHOPARD L’HUERE DU DIAMANT
When it comes to jewellery watches, Chopard stands out for its masterful blend of high jewellery craftsmanship and horological excellence, creating timepieces that are both technically impressive and visually stunning.
The Chopard L’Huere du Diamant is no exception. Translated to mean the “diamond hour”, the model stays true to its name, placing diamonds centre stage to dazzle and captivate. The 26mm mother-of-pearl dial on the Ref 13A178-1301 is encircled by over 20 brilliant-cut diamonds, including a diamond on the crown. The sleek black leather strap provides a striking contrast that enhances the brilliance of the stones. Inside, the watch is powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement.
JAEGER-LECOULTRE REVERSO CLASSIC SMALL DUETTO WATCH
With its Art Deco-inspired aesthetic and signature reversible case, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso has captivated watch lovers for nearly a century. The Reverso Classic Small Duetto is one of the smaller expressions of the model, with a slim 34.2mm by 21mm rectangular stainless-steel case.
At the heart of the Reverso’s enduring appeal is the ingenious reversible case, a design first conceived in the 1930s to protect the dial during polo matches. On the Reverso Classic Small Duetto, this feature showcases two distinct dials – one side features a more classic, silvered-grey dial with Arabic numerals, while the reverse unveils a black dial surrounded by diamonds for added glamour. It’s a watch that offers versatility for day and evening wear, casual or formal moments, all encased in a petite design.
HUBLOT ONE CLICK BIG BANG JOYFUL
Hublot’s core identity is rooted in large, statement-making timepieces – think the King Power series or some of the Big Bang editions that immediately command attention. But for those who want something a little more compact, the Big Bang One Click Joyful in 33m is a vibrant alternative that retains the bold spirit of the brand in a smaller silhouette.
The highlight of the collection is the coloured gemstones, paired with matching rubber straps. There are a total of five colours, with red spinels for the red version, orange sapphires for orange, pink sapphires for pink, blue topaz for blue and tsavorites for the green. A second strap in a more intense tone of the same colour is also provided and can be easily swapped using the case’s One Click quick strap-change system.
The Big Bang One Click Joyful sports a glossy white dial, adorned with the Big Bang’s signature alternating Arabic numerals and applied indexes to mark the hours. The watch is powered by the HUB1120 self-winding movement with a power reserve of 40 hours.
SANTOS DE CARTIER SMALL
The Cartier Santos is an emblematic design of the house, considered as the first modern wristwatch launched for the public in 1911. It is instantly recognisable with several iconic design elements, including its square shape and proudly visible screws securing the bezel.
The appeal of the Santos lies largely in its seamless blend of sportiness and refined elegance. In June 2025, Cartier thrilled enthusiasts with the release of a new small model – perfect for those who love the design but prefer a slimmer fit on the wrist. Measuring a sleek 27mm by 34.5mm, the new dimensions pay homage to the earliest Santos editions.
But it’s not just about size. The new model boasts a new sunray-effect dial and a high autonomy quartz movement. Available in classic steel, yellow gold or a two-tone mix, each version is interchangeable with a choice of a metal bracelet or leather strap.
Photography: Aik Chen; Art Direction: Jasper Loh