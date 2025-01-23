Slither into the Year of the Snake with these 8 serpent-themed watches
Discover how watchmakers like Blancpain, Hublot, Franck Muller, IWC and more are celebrating the mystique and elegance of the snake.
The Year of the Wood Snake begins on Jan 29, ushering in the Chinese New Year. A symbol of wisdom, transformation, leadership, and resourcefulness, the snake offers boundless opportunities for creative interpretations, inspiring luxury watchmakers to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship.
This year, the enigmatic creature is reimagined in an extraordinary collection of timepieces that celebrate its graceful form and symbolic depth. From intricate engravings to bold, modern designs, each iteration showcases the distinctive artistry and technical prowess of its maison. Whether it’s minimalist elegance or flamboyant opulence that draws your eye, these eight serpent-themed creations are a testament to the imagination and expertise of haute horology.
BLANCPAIN
Horology meets mythology in spectacular fashion with this 50-piece limited edition Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel 2025. Blancpain celebrates its entry into the second 12-year cycle of its coveted Chinese Calendar series with a bold redesign inspired by the legend of the Jade Emperor. For 2025, the reimagined snake appears on a radiant green Grand Feu enamel dial that’s framed by a 45.2mm platinum case – a first for this model.
Seen through a transparent caseback, the craftsmanship continues on the 22k white gold rotor, where the snake, representing intuition and wisdom, is brought to life with delicate engraving and accented with a raw ruby, as well as the Chinese characters for “serpent” and “wood”. Powered by the Calibre 3638, this timepiece integrates Chinese and Gregorian calendars, moon phases, and the sexagesimal cycle. The patented under-lug correctors ensure effortless adjustments without compromising the watch’s slim profile.
DIOR
A spellbinding ode to Chinese culture, the Dior Grand Soir Year of the Snake is a sublime 36mm stainless steel timepiece accented by a rose gold bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds. The dial is a miniature masterpiece, complete with a Toile de Jouy-inspired landscape featuring an opaline snake with rose gold accents gliding among delicate mother-of-pearl foliage and flowers, and accompanied by rose gold butterflies.
This creation is powered by the automatic Sellita SW300 calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. Paired with a blue satin strap and limited to 38 pieces, this watch perfectly showcases Dior’s flair for melding haute couture elegance with horology.
FRANCK MULLER
This 28-piece limited edition Franck Muller Silhouette CX Snake is a masterful blend of symbolism, artistry, and technical innovation. The Asia-Pacific exclusive also features a brand-new Silhouette CX case. Inspired by the fluid elegance of the snake, its asymmetrical design reinterprets Franck Muller’s iconic Curvex CX case with dynamic twists and curves that echo the serpent’s sinuous grace.
Crafting this unique case shape is an engineering feat. Since traditional dimensional methods cannot be used, each component is meticulously made and assembled using advanced 3D positioning techniques. This ensures the timepiece’s mechanical precision, water resistance, and flawless functionality, despite its unconventional design. Extending seamlessly to the lugs, the sapphire crystal also curves in multiple directions and is achieved via advanced diamond grinding and CNC machining.
The artistic dial has a captivating abstract snake motif in a snow-setting of emeralds. Powered by the MVT FM 2038 movement with a 40-hour power reserve and adorned with exquisite finishes, this 44mm by 30.8mm watch is finished with a serpentine green calf leather strap embossed with a snake-skin texture.
HUBLOT
Hublot brings bold creativity to the Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake with a limited edition of 88 pieces. The 42mm timepiece shows off a gold-plated serpent intricately engraved using advanced laser technology. The lifelike applique weaves around the chronograph’s three counters, commanding attention with its three-dimensional realism.
The black, barrel-shaped ceramic case flaunts with a ceramic bezel engraved with snake scales, a motif that extends to the innovative strap, which highlights a velvet-like shimmer despite being crafted from a single piece of rubber. Powered by the automatic skeleton chronograph calibre HUB4700 – an evolution of the iconic El Primero movement that’s considered the first Swiss high-frequency integrated chronograph calibre ever made – this watch is a flawless fusion of avant-garde design and high horology.
IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN
The Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37 Year of the Snake is a 500-piece limited edition that blends elegance with artistry. Framed by a stainless-steel case is a burgundy dial, a rich hue inspired by the vibrant fire associated with Chinese New Year celebrations. The moonphase display at 12 o’clock stands out with a golden moon and stars that complement the gold-plated hands and appliques. On the caseback, a gold-plated, snake-shaped oscillating weight is a subtle tribute to the Chinese zodiac, making it a refined choice for those seeking understated symbolism. Powered by the IWC-manufactured automatic 32800 calibre with a five-day power reserve, this 37mm watch offers versatility with black and burgundy calfskin straps and a quick-change system for effortless style transitions.
JAEGER-LECOULTRE
This limited, made-to-order Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Snake’ reimagines the iconic Reverso with a hand-engraved serpentine motif. The 45.5mm by 27.4mm pink gold case reveals a snake coiled against a backdrop of glossy black Grand Feu enamel. The surfaces of its body and fine scales are hand-drawn with black rhodium, while the sandblasted clouds catch and refract the light to create an illusion of movement. Using the intricate modelled engraving technique, a master engraver sculpts the motif on an already enamelled surface – a challenging feat that demands remarkable precision and 80 hours of labour. Powered by the Calibre 822, the watch’s elegant Art Deco-inspired dial flaunts faceted applique hour-markers, a chemin de fer minutes track and Dauphine hands.
JAQUET DROZ
The Swiss watchmaker celebrates the Year of the Snake with two Ophidian Hour watches. Both one-of-a-kind 41mm red gold masterpieces eschew traditional hands in favour of a serpent’s head and tail to mark the hours and minutes respectively.
But it’s the exquisite enamelling on the snake’s body that steals the show. Sculpted from five blocks of white gold, its smooth, undulating curves posed a great challenge for artisans. Enamel was painstakingly applied in graduated tones – light to dark green or blood-red – and fired to perfection. The result is a hypnotic sheen that accentuates the intricate Ruyi motif, a symbol of protection and good fortune.
One version flaunts a mother-of-pearl dial with engraved bamboo motifs, while the other debuts a rare Sonora Sunrise mineral dial that boasts a mix of green and blood-red hues. Both models are presented with a green rubber strap and driven by a self-winding movement with a 68-hour power reserve. An exhibition caseback reveals a red gold oscillating weight featuring a mother-of-pearl or Sonora Sunrise insert decorated with a Ruyi motif.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN
The Swiss watchmaker pays tribute to Chinese culture with its latest addition to the Métiers d’Art series, The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac – Year of the Snake. This timepiece is offered in two limited editions of 25 pieces each in a 40mm pink gold or platinum case.
Sculpted in pink or white gold, the cobra showcases extraordinary engraving expertise, with each snake and rock requiring three days of meticulous carving to achieve its textured relief. Two enamelling techniques are employed for the decoration: Grand Feu enamel gradient creates the dial’s vibrant backdrop, while a traditional Geneva miniature enamelling is used to delicately render the flora. Each colour is painstakingly applied with fine brushes and fired repeatedly at 820 degrees Celsius to 850 degrees Celsius to achieve depth and detail. Powered by the Calibre 2460 G4, its disc-type display allows the maison’s artisans to showcase their creative mastery on a larger canvas.