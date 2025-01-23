Slither into the Year of the Snake with these 8 serpent-themed watches

The Year of the Wood Snake begins on Jan 29, ushering in the Chinese New Year. A symbol of wisdom, transformation, leadership, and resourcefulness, the snake offers boundless opportunities for creative interpretations, inspiring luxury watchmakers to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship.

This year, the enigmatic creature is reimagined in an extraordinary collection of timepieces that celebrate its graceful form and symbolic depth. From intricate engravings to bold, modern designs, each iteration showcases the distinctive artistry and technical prowess of its maison. Whether it’s minimalist elegance or flamboyant opulence that draws your eye, these eight serpent-themed creations are a testament to the imagination and expertise of haute horology.