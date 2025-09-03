Sofia Coppola’s love letter to fashion designer Marc Jacobs debuts at Venice

The Venice Film Festival welcomed one of fashion's biggest names on Tuesday, Marc Jacobs, protagonist of a Sofia Coppola documentary that seeks to unveil the creative process of her designer friend.

Marc by Sofia, which had its out-of-competition world premiere at the prestigious festival on the Lido, is an intimate look at Jacobs, with whom the director of Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette has been friends for about 30 years.

Coppola arrived on the red carpet in a black lace gown with sequins over ivory silk, while Jacobs accessorised a black suit jacket and leather pants with a black bow in his hair and dangerously long blue fingernails.

"Corny as this sounds, I feel like this was really a beautiful love letter, to me, my work and to our friendship," Jacobs told Italian broadcaster Rai on the red carpet.

Jacobs, head designer of his namesake fashion brand, was the creative director of Louis Vuitton from 1997 to 2014, when he revitalised the storied luggage brand by introducing ready-to-wear and imparting a streetwear vibe popular with younger buyers.