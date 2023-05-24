South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is the latest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

K-pop celebrities have been hogging the fashion spotlight in recent years, snagging brand deals alongside international stars. In January this year, Jackson Wang was also appointed to represent Louis Vuitton. He most recently appeared in the brand’s Horizons Never End campaign. Shot in Paris, Wang ran through the streets, lugging the maison’s iconic Horizon collection — first developed by Marc Newson. Earlier this month, he turned up the heat in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit at the Met Gala.