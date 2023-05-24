Logo
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is the latest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton
He joins the ranks of BTS’ J-Hope and Hyein from NewJeans as the face of the French luxury brand.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is the latest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Korean actor Song Joong-ki in Singapore to promote his new K-drama Reborn Rich. (Photo: Viu)

24 May 2023 04:19PM
On Wednesday (May 24), it was announced that Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki is the latest face for Louis Vuitton.

Song Joong-ki (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
Last seen in Reborn Rich, a revenge-themed K-drama, Song will be making his debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in his latest movie Hopeless. Earlier this year, he announced that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders and that they are expecting a baby together. Song was previously married to his co-star in Descendant of the Sun Song Hye-kyo in 2017 and divorced in 2019 after being married for one year and nine months.

K-pop celebrities have been hogging the fashion spotlight in recent years, snagging brand deals alongside international stars. In January this year, Jackson Wang was also appointed to represent Louis Vuitton. He most recently appeared in the brand’s Horizons Never End campaign. Shot in Paris, Wang ran through the streets, lugging the maison’s iconic Horizon collection — first developed by Marc Newson. Earlier this month, he turned up the heat in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit at the Met Gala.

Jackson Wang (Photo: Louis Vuitton)
Other celebrities who joined the Louis Vuitton family include Zendaya, Tahar Rahim, Liu Yifei and Chloe Grace Moretz.

