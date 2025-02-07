Couture newcomer Miss Sohee is one to watch

Christian Dior, Schiaparelli, Chanel . . . so reads the list of storied houses that make up Paris’ exclusive Haute Couture Week. Yet, as part of the spring/summer 2025 season there is one unexpected name. Showing on the final day (Jan 30) is Miss Sohee, the independent couture label founded by Sohee Park.

It’s not Park’s first fashion show. The couturier, who was born and raised in Seoul, staged her first in Milan in 2022, after receiving sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana. She has since held a runway show once a year in Paris. Last month, however, marks her first on the official couture calendar, as a guest member (a small number of guest designers are approved by organising body Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode each season).

Taking place at 51 Rue de l’Universite, the couture show features Miss Sohee’s signature embroideries and silhouettes (one can imagine wearing one of her delicate, long-trail gowns and feeling like a precious walking ornament). But, this time, the designs will also be “edgy and sexier”, with a more “rebellious” attitude, teases Park when she talks to me from her west London studio. “I usually work with very soft fabrics, like silks, but this time we have lots of leather and other materials.”

She also showed bags. Created in partnership with craftspeople across Korea, using mother-of-pearl, lacquer and embroidery, they will be available to purchase directly from the brand’s website from February. Early customer responses have been encouraging, according to Park. “I’ve shown some styles to private clients and already have a hefty list of pre-orders.”