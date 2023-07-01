Highlights from the spring/summer menswear 2024 shows

The just-concluded spring/summer 2024 presentations seemed particularly robust and positive, a clear return to fine fashion form after many wobbly seasons where brands fumbled to find their way after the pandemic. A great confidence was evident in the traditional in-person catwalk presentations prevailing after seasons of static showroom “installations” and bombastic “filmed experiences”.

The palpable excitement of seeing old-school theatre, human in scale (instead of the epic in front of the Pyramids, or apocalyptic sandstorm spectacles) feel relevant and touchingly real. Case in point would be the Homme Plisse Issey Miyake show – bales of rice paper were unrolled with solemn ceremony, the soul of tender, flat archetypal garments were unfolded, then ritually shaken alive and took form on pure-bodied models, who were dressed on the runway. In all its stripped-down ceremony that the Japanese really know how to do, the moment felt like the rebirth of fashion.