8 square-shaped watches from Cartier, Hermes, Hublot and more
A fresh alternative to the classic round shape, square watches are having a moment. Here are eight options for your consideration.
In the watchmaking world, round watches are the standard. But if Patek Philippe’s recent launch of the Cubitus is anything to go by, square watches are back in the spotlight.
Square-faced watches add a unique flair to a collection, offering a bold statement that sets it apart from traditional designs. With a range of intriguing, unconventional designs available on the market, here are 8 square-shaped watches to consider.
PATEK PHILIPPE CUBITUS
In October 2024, Patek Philippe launched a new collection in more than two decades, choosing to pursue the square shape. Aptly named Cubitus, the collection comes in three models – a technical model in platinum, a steel model with a green dial and a two-toned rose gold and steel model with a blue dial. The case measures a sizable 45mm but sits comfortably on the wrist courtesy of a slim profile. The collection is Patek Philippe’s latest addition to its elegant sporty offerings alongside the Nautilus and the Aquanaut.
SANTOS DE CARTIER DUAL TIME
When one thinks of square watches, the Cartier Santos immediately comes to mind. This iconic watch dates back to 1904, when Louis Cartier created a watch for Alberto Santos-Dumont, a Brazilian aviator, who needed a wristwatch he could use while piloting his aircraft. The Santos de Cartier Dual Time joined the collection this year, first unveiled at Watches & Wonders 2024. It features a dual time complication that simultaneously displays two time zones on the dial, a handy function for those who travel often.
HUBLOT SQUARE BANG UNICO KING GOLD
The Square Bang is Hublot’s first ever square watch, which maintains the classic DNA of the Big Bang timepieces. The watch has a 42mm case with a sandwich-like construction, and six screws around the bezel. With a transparent dial, the inner workings of the watch are on full display. There are different versions of the Square Bang, including a limited edition All-Black number, alongside models in titanium and titanium and ceramic. The King Gold version in Hublot’s signature vivid pink gold shade beautifully contrasts with its black leather strap.
HERMES H08
With a distinctive cushion-shaped case, the Hermes H08 is conceived as a sporty chic watch for everyday wear. The case is made from a block of multilayered composite and is both resistant and light to wear. The latest range for the H08 comes in four bright colours, including yellow, green, blue and orange. Each watch is paired on a structured “woven” rubber strap matching the colours on the dial.
TAG HEUER MONACO CHRONOGRAPH RACING GREEN
The Tag Heuer Monaco got its street cred when the King of Cool, Steve McQueen, wore it in the cult movie Le Mans in 1971. Its square case, crown on the left-hand side and motorsport-inspired design made it a true classic. The paint job on this model is a tribute to Britain’s signature racing green, complemented by white and yellow accents. It comes in a 39mm titanium case, with a bevelled domed sapphire crystal and sapphire caseback.
BELL & ROSS BRX5 IRIDESCENT
The Bell & Ross BRX5 has a round dial in a square frame, billed as a more premium version of the BR05 with a similar shape. It has a 41mm multi-component case, closed by the four emblematic Bell & Ross screws. All BRX5 models feature a large date window at 3 o’clock and a circular power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. One of the latest launches for the collection is the BRX5 Iridescent, sporting a blue dial that changes shade – from blue to green to green to blue, with touches of yellow and violet – with the light or with the slightest change in wrist orientation.
NOMOS GLASHUTTE TETRA NEOMATIK
The Nomos Glashutte Tetra is perhaps the squarest of all square watches, with an angular shape that stands out on the wrist. The Neomatik line is the most masculine of all and houses an automatic movement. The dial is characterised by minimalistic indices and slender hands, and come in an array of subtle and bold colours.
RADO TRUE SQUARE OPEN HEART CHESS
The Rado True Square is made from a high-tech ceramic case that is both light and scratch resistant. The Open Heart versions of the watch feature skeletonised dials that offer evocative glimpses of the R734 automatic calibre. The brand recently launched two limited-edition Open Heart Chess models – the watches combine black and white within the square monobloc case with black and white diamond hour markers, creating a striking visual ensemble for the wrist.