8 square-shaped watches from Cartier, Hermes, Hublot and more

In the watchmaking world, round watches are the standard. But if Patek Philippe’s recent launch of the Cubitus is anything to go by, square watches are back in the spotlight.

Square-faced watches add a unique flair to a collection, offering a bold statement that sets it apart from traditional designs. With a range of intriguing, unconventional designs available on the market, here are 8 square-shaped watches to consider.

PATEK PHILIPPE CUBITUS