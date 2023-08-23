Stacked and loaded: Elevate your jewellery game into an art form with designs that were made to be layered

There is a time and place for discreet jewellery of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it variety. However, if you’re looking to shake things up in the style department, nothing works better than stacking your baubles. Sometimes, more simply means more (despite what the adage says), and there’s a strong argument to be made for it, too. Layering your pieces allows you to showcase your style while showing off several of your favourite baubles at the same time.

Plus, there’s no denying the free-spirited boho-chic vibes that come with an artfully curated stack. It can make your look: By adding a point of interest to a corporate outfit, or elevating a tee-and-jeans combo for that weekend catch-up with friends. With the plethora of choices available from everyone’s favourite jewellers, the art of layering is made as easy as counting to three. Though, we’d advise you to count higher if you want to make a visual impact with your jewellery.