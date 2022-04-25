Logo
Star Awards 2022: The most outstanding watch and jewellery looks seen on local stars
Which male celeb wore a necklace priced at more than S$200,000, and which female celeb wore a vintage watch from the 1920s specially flown in from Switzerland?

Star Awards 2022: The most outstanding watch and jewellery looks seen on local stars

Sheila Sim, Desmond Tan, Rebecca Lim. (Photos: Mediacorp)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
25 Apr 2022 10:07AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 10:19AM)
It was Singapore’s biggest night in Chinese entertainment and this year, the annual Star Awards returned back to The Theatre at Mediacorp. The stars were out in full force on Sunday night (Apr 24), bringing out dazzling bling and eye-popping wrist candy.

This year, women weren’t the only ones wearing statement-making jewellery, with several male celebs turning up in sparkly brooches and shining necklaces. Meanwhile, female stars proved that timepieces aren’t just the domain of men.

Here’s a round-up of the looks that caught our eye.

CHEN HANWEI

It was a big night for host Chen Hanwei, who also walked away with the Best Actor award. The veteran actor put his best wrist forward with the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold. The green on gold timepiece stood out against Chen’s black tuxedo.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

DESMOND TAN

Newly minted Zenith ambassador Desmond Tan sported the Defy Zero-G Sapphire timepiece, paired with his long blazer look for the red carpet.

For the awards ceremony, the actor changed into a black and white lapel blazer, accessorised with a Panthere de Cartier brooch.

(Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

ZOE TAY

Regal in purple, the Queen of Caldecott stole the show in a dramatic Gucci gown with Cartier High Jewellery accessories featuring peridots, rubellites and diamonds.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

REBECCA LIM

Rebecca Lim opted for a long-sleeved sequined dress this year along with a 1927 Longines vintage wristwatch in platinum, set with diamonds and sapphires. The watch was specially flown in from Switzerland for the event.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

ELVIN NG

After making headlines last year for his infamous ‘bandung’ suit, Elvin Ng made heads turn once again, this time showing up in a bright orange Versace suit furnished with a Bvlgari Octo Finissimo watch and B.zero rings.

Ng made an outfit change for the awards ceremony, this time opting for a more traditional black suit. He finished off the look with accessories from Tiffany & Co, including the Schlumberger Paris Flames Brooch. 

(Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

AYDEN SNG

Trust Ayden Sng to prove that statement necklaces aren’t limited to a particular gender. The actor rocked up to the awards show in a Bvlgari High Jewellery Serpenti Sautoir set. The price tag? A whopping S$201,000.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

SHEILA SIM

New mum Sheila Sim wore a caped gown to the awards, with a Zenith Chronomaster Sport timepiece on her wrist. She topped off the look with a 40.66 carat Tanzanite and diamonds encrusted necklace from local jeweller, Madly Gems, owned by former radio DJ Maddy Barber.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

CARRIE WONG

Carrie Wong proved that less is more with a simple black gown this year. For jewellery, the actress stacked together the Tiffany Knot Double Row Necklace in rose gold, and the Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster necklace in platinum with diamonds.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

CHANTALLE NG

Best Actress nominee Chantalle Ng wore a bold sequinned red gown and jewellery from Cartier, including a pair of [SUR]Naturel pendant earrings and rings from the Clash [UN]limited and Panthere de Cartier collections.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

XU BIN

Chantalle Ng's onscreen partner and Best Actor nominee Xu Bin wore a Dolce & Gabbana white suit with dangling pearls and bling. He wore a Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph watch.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

HONG LING

Hong Ling brought an edgy touch to her lacey ensemble with jewellery from Tiffany & Co’s Hardwear collection.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

JESSECA LIU

Jesseca Liu was a vision in red. The actress dazzled with Harry Winston jewellery, including a 17.16 carat Winston Cluster Diamond Chandelier Earrings, 29.60 carat Winston Cluster Diamond Bracelet and 2.40 carat Sparkling Cluster Diamond Ring.

(Photo: Mediacorp)

