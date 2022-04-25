Star Awards 2022: The most outstanding watch and jewellery looks seen on local stars

It was Singapore’s biggest night in Chinese entertainment and this year, the annual Star Awards returned back to The Theatre at Mediacorp. The stars were out in full force on Sunday night (Apr 24), bringing out dazzling bling and eye-popping wrist candy.

This year, women weren’t the only ones wearing statement-making jewellery, with several male celebs turning up in sparkly brooches and shining necklaces. Meanwhile, female stars proved that timepieces aren’t just the domain of men.

Here’s a round-up of the looks that caught our eye.