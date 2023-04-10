Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

Star Awards 2023: All the best watch and jewellery looks from celebs Richie Koh, Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Obsessions

Star Awards 2023: All the best watch and jewellery looks from celebs Richie Koh, Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more

From showstopping necklaces to diamond-studded watches, we round up the top bling moments from Star Awards 2023.

Star Awards 2023: All the best watch and jewellery looks from celebs Richie Koh, Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more

Hong Ling, Zoe Tay, Richie Koh at Star Awards 2023. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
10 Apr 2023 05:37AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 05:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It was the most important night in local Chinese entertainment and on Sunday night (Apr 9), stars descended on Marina Bay Sands for Star Awards 2023 to walk the red carpet and show off their best looks.

Here at CNA Luxury, we kept our eyes peeled for dazzling bling and statement wrist candy. This year, it was all about diamond-studded watches, as seen on Richie Koh, Rebecca Lim, Zoe Tay and more. Men continued to dress up their lapels with brooches, as seen on Elvin Ng and Qi Yuwu. Meanwhile, Ayden Sng, Joanne Peh and Hong Ling brought out showstopping necklaces to wow the crowd.

Read on below for our full bling report – showcasing the best watch and jewellery looks of the night.

Related:

RICHIE KOH

It was a big night for Richie Koh, who took home the coveted trophy for Best Actor. He rocked up to the awards show in an all-white ensemble, sporting a Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium Pave timepiece replete with 126 diamonds.

Richie Koh. (Photo: Mediacorp)

DESMOND TAN

Desmond Tan opted for a Alexander McQueen suit this year, accessorising with a Zenith Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon watch and Cartier jewellery.

Desmond Tan. (Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

REBECCA LIM

Sporting a new haircut and a backless black gown, Rebecca Lim wore a vintage Longines timepiece specially flown in from the brand’s museum in Switzerland, featuring a bracelet and bezel entirely set with diamonds.

Rebecca Lim. (Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

JOANNE PEH

As a presenter for the night, Joanne Peh dazzled in a gold Ralph Lauren gown, with a S$1.65 million Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Vrille Necklace.

Joanne Peh. (Photo: Mediacorp)

QI YUWU

Subtle is key for Qi Yuwu, who chose to accessorise his black tux with the Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Orchid Brooch.

Qi Yuwu. (Photo: Mediacorp)

ELVIN NG

After making headlines with his bandung and Fanta suits from previous years, Elvin Ng also chose to go subtle this year with a Zegna suit. His accessories of choice were a pink sapphire Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch, along with a Panerai timepiece.

Elvin Ng. (Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

AYDEN SNG

Ayden Sng stole the show in a shirtless sequined ensemble, with a Bulgari High Jewellery Serpenti necklace in pink gold draped down his chest.

Ayden Sng. (Photo: Mediacorp)

ZOE TAY

Ah Jie stood out on the red carpet in a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, matched with a red Franck Muller Double Mystery watch and Cartier jewellery.

Tay also made an outfit change for the night, wearing a vintage Christian Lacroix gown with a stunning Cartier Arabesque necklace.

Zoe Tay. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Zoe Tay. (Photo: Mediacorp)

XU BIN

Spotted on Xu Bin’s wrist was the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph watch.

Xu Bin. (Photo: Mediacorp)

HONG LING

Best Actress nominee Hong Ling elevated her ivory gown with a full pave diamond Bulgari Serpenti necklace. On her wrist was a TAG Heuer Carrera Date timepiece, which has more than 700 diamonds on the bezel, case and bracelet.

Hong Ling. (Photo: Mediacorp)

SHERYL ANG

Sheryl Ang stacked various jewellery pieces from Piaget’s Possession collection.

Sheryl Ang. (Photo: Mediacorp)

JAMES SEAH

James Seah showed off the newly launched TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, which made its debut at Watches & Wonders 2023.

James Seah. (Photo: Mediacorp)
(Photo: Mediacorp)

 PIERRE PNG

Pierre Png has our vote for most unique watch of the night – the Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Sapphire Crystal, a limited edition of only seven pieces worldwide. The price tag? A whopping US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million).

Pierre Png. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Related:

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories Star Awards 2023 celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement