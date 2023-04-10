Star Awards 2023: All the best watch and jewellery looks from celebs Richie Koh, Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more
From showstopping necklaces to diamond-studded watches, we round up the top bling moments from Star Awards 2023.
It was the most important night in local Chinese entertainment and on Sunday night (Apr 9), stars descended on Marina Bay Sands for Star Awards 2023 to walk the red carpet and show off their best looks.
Here at CNA Luxury, we kept our eyes peeled for dazzling bling and statement wrist candy. This year, it was all about diamond-studded watches, as seen on Richie Koh, Rebecca Lim, Zoe Tay and more. Men continued to dress up their lapels with brooches, as seen on Elvin Ng and Qi Yuwu. Meanwhile, Ayden Sng, Joanne Peh and Hong Ling brought out showstopping necklaces to wow the crowd.
Read on below for our full bling report – showcasing the best watch and jewellery looks of the night.
RICHIE KOH
It was a big night for Richie Koh, who took home the coveted trophy for Best Actor. He rocked up to the awards show in an all-white ensemble, sporting a Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium Pave timepiece replete with 126 diamonds.
DESMOND TAN
Desmond Tan opted for a Alexander McQueen suit this year, accessorising with a Zenith Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon watch and Cartier jewellery.
REBECCA LIM
Sporting a new haircut and a backless black gown, Rebecca Lim wore a vintage Longines timepiece specially flown in from the brand’s museum in Switzerland, featuring a bracelet and bezel entirely set with diamonds.
JOANNE PEH
As a presenter for the night, Joanne Peh dazzled in a gold Ralph Lauren gown, with a S$1.65 million Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Vrille Necklace.
QI YUWU
Subtle is key for Qi Yuwu, who chose to accessorise his black tux with the Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Orchid Brooch.
ELVIN NG
After making headlines with his bandung and Fanta suits from previous years, Elvin Ng also chose to go subtle this year with a Zegna suit. His accessories of choice were a pink sapphire Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch, along with a Panerai timepiece.
AYDEN SNG
Ayden Sng stole the show in a shirtless sequined ensemble, with a Bulgari High Jewellery Serpenti necklace in pink gold draped down his chest.
ZOE TAY
Ah Jie stood out on the red carpet in a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, matched with a red Franck Muller Double Mystery watch and Cartier jewellery.
Tay also made an outfit change for the night, wearing a vintage Christian Lacroix gown with a stunning Cartier Arabesque necklace.
XU BIN
Spotted on Xu Bin’s wrist was the Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph watch.
HONG LING
Best Actress nominee Hong Ling elevated her ivory gown with a full pave diamond Bulgari Serpenti necklace. On her wrist was a TAG Heuer Carrera Date timepiece, which has more than 700 diamonds on the bezel, case and bracelet.
SHERYL ANG
Sheryl Ang stacked various jewellery pieces from Piaget’s Possession collection.
JAMES SEAH
James Seah showed off the newly launched TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, which made its debut at Watches & Wonders 2023.
PIERRE PNG
Pierre Png has our vote for most unique watch of the night – the Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Sapphire Crystal, a limited edition of only seven pieces worldwide. The price tag? A whopping US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million).