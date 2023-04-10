Star Awards 2023: All the best watch and jewellery looks from celebs Richie Koh, Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more

It was the most important night in local Chinese entertainment and on Sunday night (Apr 9), stars descended on Marina Bay Sands for Star Awards 2023 to walk the red carpet and show off their best looks.

Here at CNA Luxury, we kept our eyes peeled for dazzling bling and statement wrist candy. This year, it was all about diamond-studded watches, as seen on Richie Koh, Rebecca Lim, Zoe Tay and more. Men continued to dress up their lapels with brooches, as seen on Elvin Ng and Qi Yuwu. Meanwhile, Ayden Sng, Joanne Peh and Hong Ling brought out showstopping necklaces to wow the crowd.

Read on below for our full bling report – showcasing the best watch and jewellery looks of the night.