The best timepieces at Star Awards 2025: From necklace watches to blinged-out bezels

Star Awards 2025, Singapore’s biggest night in television, returned in full glamour and grandeur on Jul 6, celebrating the brightest talents of local Chinese entertainment. The annual event, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, brought together actors, hosts, musicians and more for an evening of emotional speeches and striking (and sometimes questionable) fashion.

Beyond the dramatic gowns and tailored suits, it was the accessories that added extra flourish – and none more so than the watches. Here’s a closer look at the standout timepieces that graced the wrists (and necks) of Singapore’s biggest stars.