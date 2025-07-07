The best timepieces at Star Awards 2025: From necklace watches to blinged-out bezels
CNA Luxury takes a look at the wristwear on show at Star Awards 2025.
Star Awards 2025, Singapore’s biggest night in television, returned in full glamour and grandeur on Jul 6, celebrating the brightest talents of local Chinese entertainment. The annual event, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, brought together actors, hosts, musicians and more for an evening of emotional speeches and striking (and sometimes questionable) fashion.
Beyond the dramatic gowns and tailored suits, it was the accessories that added extra flourish – and none more so than the watches. Here’s a closer look at the standout timepieces that graced the wrists (and necks) of Singapore’s biggest stars.
CHANTALLE NG
Ng had a big role to play as host of the night, and the actress hit the red carpet wearing the Hublot Big Bang One Click in a delicate shade of mint green, adding a pop of colour to her cream gown.
DESMOND TAN
Tan had the honour of being the first in Singapore to wear the Zenith GFJ Watch, which launched this year at Watches & Wonders 2025. The timepiece is limited to 160 pieces worldwide in celebration of Zenith’s 160th anniversary.
FELICIA CHIN
Perhaps inspired by Taylor Swift’s Grammys look, Chin wore a timepiece around her neck, dazzling the night in the Jacob & Co Ashoka Diamond Boutique Necklace Watch.
RICHIE KOH
Decked out in a grey ensemble, Richie Koh kept things modern with the IWC Ingenieur Automatic 42 in black.
ROMEO TAN
The actor took home his 10th Top 10 Most Popular trophy wearing the Hublot Arsham Droplet, a futuristic-looking timepiece that reimagines the classic pocket watch and also functions as a table clock and pendant.
XU BIN
Xu Bin’s Montblanc Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph paired nicely with his cream ensemble.
YE JIAYUN
The model and actress paired her leather bustier look with the Cartier Clash [Un]limited bracelet watch.
PIERRE PNG
Pierre Png looked dapper with the Jacob & Co The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone in a striking shade of blue and rose gold on his wrist.
QI YUWU
The actor stood out in a sharply tailored checked suit, but it was the Jacob & Co Bugatti Tourbillon Baguette on his wrist that stole the spotlight – a jaw-dropping timepiece set with over 300 baguette-cut white diamonds.
GRACE TEO JIA XUAN
Teo embodied power dressing with the Chopard Happy Sport adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.