Star Awards 2025 bling report: The standout jewellery looks worn by Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more
Jewellery took centre stage at the 30th Star Awards, with celebrities pairing their glamorous outfits with stunning pieces from Tiffany & Co, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel as well as Amee Philips.

Hong Ling, Zoe Tay and Herman Keh at Star Awards 2025. (Photos: Mediacorp)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
07 Jul 2025 11:28AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2025 12:54PM)
The 30th edition of the Star Awards saw local celebrities stepping out in their best looks. To complement their outfits, they wore equally impressive jewellery  from brilliant brooches to bold necklaces and elegant earrings.

Tiffany & Co’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch remains a bona fide red carpet staple, and we love how Rebecca Lim unexpectedly styled hers on the collar of her high-neck gown, breaking away from the traditional side brooch placement.

Also in Tiffany & Co, Elvin Ng accessorised his utilitarian-inspired look with a Jean Schlumberger Sea Star Diamond Brooch and a Tiffany HardWear Necklace.

Rebecca Lim in Tiffany & Co. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Elvin Ng in Tiffany & Co. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The Bvlgari Serpenti motif was another popular choice on the red carpet, worn by the likes of Hong Ling and Tyler Ten.

Hong Ling in Bvlgari. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Tyler Ten in Bvlgari. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Tasha Low stood out in a light green Chanel ensemble embellished with feathers, pairing it with statement Plume de Chanel earrings and the Graphic No 5 ring.

Zoe Tay, also in Chanel, wore a long black tweed coat accessorised with the Bouton de Camelia Choker, Comete Chevron single earring, and Lune Talisman single earring.

Tasha Low in Chanel. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Zoe Tay in Chanel. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Herman Keh was perhaps the flashiest among the men, sporting a floral high jewellery necklace by Malaysian label Amee Philips, which shimmered with extraordinary Brazilian Paraiba tourmalines.

Herman Keh in Amee Philips. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Jeanette Aw in Cartier. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Meanwhile, Jeanette Aw channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a black-and-white gown, with the Cartier Flora and Fauna necklace  featuring a mesmerising crocodile motif  elegantly coiling around her neckline.

Source: CNA/st

