Star Awards 2025 bling report: The standout jewellery looks worn by Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more

The 30th edition of the Star Awards saw local celebrities stepping out in their best looks. To complement their outfits, they wore equally impressive jewellery – from brilliant brooches to bold necklaces and elegant earrings.

Tiffany & Co’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch remains a bona fide red carpet staple, and we love how Rebecca Lim unexpectedly styled hers on the collar of her high-neck gown, breaking away from the traditional side brooch placement.

Also in Tiffany & Co, Elvin Ng accessorised his utilitarian-inspired look with a Jean Schlumberger Sea Star Diamond Brooch and a Tiffany HardWear Necklace.