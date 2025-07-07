Star Awards 2025 bling report: The standout jewellery looks worn by Zoe Tay, Hong Ling and more
Jewellery took centre stage at the 30th Star Awards, with celebrities pairing their glamorous outfits with stunning pieces from Tiffany & Co, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel as well as Amee Philips.
The 30th edition of the Star Awards saw local celebrities stepping out in their best looks. To complement their outfits, they wore equally impressive jewellery – from brilliant brooches to bold necklaces and elegant earrings.
Tiffany & Co’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch remains a bona fide red carpet staple, and we love how Rebecca Lim unexpectedly styled hers on the collar of her high-neck gown, breaking away from the traditional side brooch placement.
Also in Tiffany & Co, Elvin Ng accessorised his utilitarian-inspired look with a Jean Schlumberger Sea Star Diamond Brooch and a Tiffany HardWear Necklace.
The Bvlgari Serpenti motif was another popular choice on the red carpet, worn by the likes of Hong Ling and Tyler Ten.
Tasha Low stood out in a light green Chanel ensemble embellished with feathers, pairing it with statement Plume de Chanel earrings and the Graphic No 5 ring.
Zoe Tay, also in Chanel, wore a long black tweed coat accessorised with the Bouton de Camelia Choker, Comete Chevron single earring, and Lune Talisman single earring.
Herman Keh was perhaps the flashiest among the men, sporting a floral high jewellery necklace by Malaysian label Amee Philips, which shimmered with extraordinary Brazilian Paraiba tourmalines.
Meanwhile, Jeanette Aw channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a black-and-white gown, with the Cartier Flora and Fauna necklace – featuring a mesmerising crocodile motif – elegantly coiling around her neckline.