Celebrating the holidays with family and friends? Here's how to make an entrance

Things are finally starting to feel festive again, and with the advent of (responsible) merrymaking in groups comes the opportunity to shine both literally and figuratively. While there are baubles aplenty to choose from, it’s the bold and ornate that become the glittering masterpieces that stand the test of time – the ones that are worthy of ushering in a new (and more hopeful) normal.

If you don’t know where to begin, just start with the failsafes. Bulgari’s seductive Serpenti has been interpreted in more ways than we can count since it debuted as a flexible gold bracelet watch in the 1940s. As the decades passed, the snake became increasingly effulgent, with precious stones lavished upon its body as it coiled its way around wrists, necks and fingers. The motif is now so popular that its head alone has become a beguiling design in its own right thanks to a variety of stylised executions.