At Paris Fashion Week, Stella McCartney's activist, cruelty-free Paris runway

Inside the Centre Pompidou, Helen Mirren opened Stella McCartney 's Paris Fashion Week show with a spoken rendition of The Beatles' Come Together. Less performance than manifesto, it set the tone for a Tuesday (Sep 30) night collection framed around humanity, animals and the planet.

McCartney has long been ahead of the curve in fashion's sustainability push. This season she claimed her most conscious offering yet: 98 per cent sustainable, 100 per cent cruelty-free.

"It's about coming together — all humanity, all Mother Earth's creatures — now more than ever," the designer said backstage.