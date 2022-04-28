‘Bungalow in the sky’: A 23,000 sq ft super penthouse with panoramic Marina Bay views for S$111m

Imagine being able to do everything – from sleeping and working to entertaining guests and having a spa – all within a 23,263 sq ft apartment that’s 50 storeys up and with 270-degree panoramas of the Marina Bay area and Singapore’s skyline.

If you’re an ultra-high net worth individual (UHNWI) looking to establish your business and family here, this super penthouse located in the Marina Bay Residences condominium may be the all-in-one luxury home of your dreams.

The 99-year leasehold property is a re-configuration of three penthouse units, which were originally part of a collection of five marketed by Tristar Properties in 2021 for S$138 million, plus an additional duplex unit, to create an apartment that's roughly the size of eight tennis courts in total, spanning the 52nd to 54th floors.