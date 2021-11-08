Tiffany & Co to collaborate with cult streetwear brand Supreme

You might have heard rumours of an upcoming Supreme and Tiffany & Co collaboration, which first surfaced in September this year. Back then, word on the street was that the two New York brands were working on a range of “unique pieces”, set to be a major highlight of the Fall/Winter 2021 season.

Now, there seems to be truth to those rumours. The cult skatewear brand has hinted at a collaboration with the iconic jeweller, posting a video of a young man dressed in a white T-shirt and a pearl necklace on its Instagram page.

The camera zooms in on the necklace, which features a silver tag pendant. On closer look, the necklace features Tiffany’s iconic “PLEASE RETURN TO” engraving at the top, followed with Supreme’s box logo branding directly below.