‘It’s a super cool watch’: How watch brand Norqain is winning over a new generation

The watch industry is one where tradition, heritage and technical virtuoso take pride of place unquestionably. This makes it exceptionally daunting for young entrants to establish themselves at any corner of the horological landscape. That, however, has not stopped co-founder and CEO of Norqain Ben Kuffer from charging through the mission with the drive and ambition of a start-up entrepreneur, and the confidence that comes with partners backed by years of watch business acumen.

Firstly, there’s Swiss watch legend Jean-Claude Biver — a man who played no small part in bringing Switzerland's mechanical watch industry through the quartz crisis of the 1970s — who is an advisor to Norqain’s board of directors. Then, there’s Kuffer’s dad, Marc Kuffer, who heads said board with a resume that boasts 45 years of watch manufacturing and 25 years of being on the Swiss Watch Industry Association’s board of directors. Norqain’s other co-founder is Ted Schneider, son of Theodore Schneider, who owned Breitling for almost 40 years before it was sold to CVC. Kuffer himself comes with 11 years of experience as Breitling’s brand manager for Switzerland, and area sales manager for Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

This is clearly a team that knows what it is doing, and it shows in the brand's rapid growth. Two short years after its 2018 founding, Norqain snagged a partnership with Kenissi, the movement manufacturer that counts Tudor, Breitling, Tag Heuer and Chanel as its clients. In the five years since its launch, Norqain has also chalked up over 200 retail locations across the globe, including Southeast Asia’s very own Norqain boutique at Wisma Atria, Singapore — despite a global pandemic.